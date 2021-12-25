12 reasons for Christmas

Christmas is here, and along with it, decorated trees, gifts, carols and gingerbread men. But what are the origins of the traditions, what do they have to do with the birth of Jesus Christ and why do people give presents? Senior Correspondent Chantal Sajan gives you the lowdown on 12 Yuletide rituals.

December 25, 2021 at 5:00 AM
The precursors of Christmas trees are evergreen ones such as douglas firs, spruce pines, cedar evergreens and cypress conifers which were used in pagan rituals to mark the winter solstice in December.

According to sources including the Encyclopaedia Britannica, ancient druids in the British Isles and northern Europe adorned their homes and temples with pine, spruce and fir to symbolise longevity.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 25, 2021, with the headline 12 reasons for Christmas.