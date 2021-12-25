12 reasons for Christmas

The precursors of Christmas trees are evergreen ones such as douglas firs, spruce pines, cedar evergreens and cypress conifers which were used in pagan rituals to mark the winter solstice in December.
According to sources including the Encyclopaedia Britannica, ancient druids in the British Isles and northern Europe adorned their homes and temples with pine, spruce and fir to symbolise longevity.
