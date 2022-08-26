My perfect weekend with Sandeep Raj

WHO Sandeep Raj, senior vice-president of Lazada for South-east Asia. The 34-year-old, who has previously held roles at Amazon and Singtel, moved to Singapore from India in 2017. He lives in East Coast with his wife Sakthi, 31, a supply chain professional, and they have a 10-month-old son, Vaibhav.

"For me, weekends are about balancing four core tenets: family, health, entertainment and learning. An average adult has about a few thousand weekends in his or her life, and it is very important to spend that time with the people who mean the most to us, doing things we love and enjoy.

With that in mind, I usually have a relaxed start to my weekends. On Saturday mornings, I cosy up with my Kindle or watch a movie on one of the streaming services.

I often also head to East Coast Park - the beach calms me down and helps me decompress after a week of work.

Singapore is such a food haven, so food is a big part of our weekend. On Saturday afternoons, we head to Little India as a family to get our dose of authentic Indian briyani - our regular haunts are Anjappar or Banana Leaf Apolo in Race Course Road.

We also love having Sunday brunches outside. Recent favourites include The Brewing Ground in Joo Chiat, Wild Honey in Mandarin Gallery and Forty Hands in East Coast Road.

The evenings are our health time - badminton on Saturdays and cycling on Sundays. I am part of a cycling group which explores different trails around the country - the Mount Faber, Kranji Marshes, East Coast and Marina Bay loops are some of my favourites.

I feel everyone should do a round-island cycling trip to fully appreciate Singapore's beauty from another angle. It is a unique way to experience the unusual juxtaposition we have here of towering skyscrapers and lush greenery.

I also try to learn a new skill once in a while, and dedicate free slots in my weekend to this. Recently, I have been delving into fiction writing and learning how to play the guitar. Learning something new energises me, keeps me sharp and gives me a lot of confidence to take up new roles and explore uncharted areas in my work.

Some weekends, we also participate in family get-togethers and volunteering events organised by alumni of the Indian Institutes of Management - where I went to business school, at its Bangalore campus.

Of course, not all weekends are packed with activities. There are also some weekends which are for running errands or preparing for a conference speech or a business review, and some when we are just too lazy to do anything.

''