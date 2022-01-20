My Perfect Weekend with Pamela Ting

SINGAPORE - Ms Pamela Ting, 37, drives business development at Scene Shang, the home-grown contemporary Asian furniture and homeware brand she co-founded with architect Jessica Wong.

Ms Ting's father Arthur P.Y. Ting, 76, one of Singapore's second-generation artists, is noted for his oil and watercolour paintings, sculptures and three-dimensional artworks based on Peranakan architecture.

Ms Ting was formerly a vice-president at an American financial institution, and holds a degree in economics and finance from Singapore Management University.

"I am in a constant task-oriented and problem-solving mode during weekdays, when I have to make split-second decisions about business development and do a fair bit of number-crunching.

So the weekends provide the perfect opportunity for me to rejuvenate mind, body and soul, switch off, slow down and recharge.

For my soul, I spend at least a full day making a loaf of sourdough bread. It's therapeutic feeling and kneading the dough, and tweaking the recipe if I need to, to better understand how to create tangy sourdough with the right room temperature and baking time, so I have a loaf I'm happy with.

This was something I picked up in 2020 during the circuit breaker. It gives me so much joy to share a fresh, oven-hot homemade loaf of sourdough bread with friends and family.