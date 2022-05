Who: Peter Tay, 50, is best known as interior designer to the stars. He has worked on the homes of Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, as well as home-grown names such as singer Stefanie Sun, actress Zoe Tay and billionaire tycoon Peter Lim.

His commercial projects include boutique designs for luxury brands such as Franck Muller, Richard Mille and Armani/Casa.