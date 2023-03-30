My Perfect Weekend with architect Charmaine Wong

WHO: Ms Charmaine Wong, 41, is the founder and principal architect of design ateliers Chalk Architects and Chark. She leads a team of designers and consultants for projects ranging from architecture to interior design.

Ms Wong graduated with a master’s in architecture from the National University of Singapore and has worked at DP Architects (DPA), a home-grown firm which is one of the largest practices in the world, with offices in 11 countries.

She has completed large commercial and hospitality projects such as Grand Park Orchard Hotel (now called the Pullman Singapore Orchard) and Claymore Connect Shopping Mall with DPA. She sees design as a way to engage users from all walks of life.

She lives in a four-bedroom apartment in eastern Singapore.

“I look forward to Friday evenings because that is when my partner and I heave a sigh of relief after a long week at work and get into TGIF (thank god it’s Friday) mode.

We kick off weekends with activities that are restorative and relaxing, such as a good meal at an izakaya bar with Japanese umeshu on the rocks.

On some Fridays, we have catch-up sessions with friends at a chic new restaurant or bar. Being out and about is not only calming, but also exposes me to different interior decor styles. Clever touches such as innovative materials used on walls and floors may come in useful for future projects.

On Saturdays, I try to pamper as well as challenge myself.

Mornings are spent either at the spa for a head-to-toe Eastern-style massage or at the hairdresser’s for colour tweaks or a trim.

Keeping my image crisp and sharp is a must as my job entails meeting clients as well as conducting presentations to architectural teams regularly.

The rest of Saturday is usually set aside for taking in art exhibitions or keeping myself on my toes with a two-hour game of table tennis, gym sessions at an ActiveSG sports hall, or cycling or jogging in East Coast Park, which is near my home.

I also try to catch critically acclaimed Netflix documentaries such as Chef’s Table (2015 to present) and design shows such as Abstract: The Art Of Design (2017 to 2019).

Sundays are free and easy days, when my partner and I satiate our craving for local cuisine. One of my favourite eating places is Bedok 85 hawker centre, which is our go-to for barbecued chicken wings, sambal stingray and bak chor mee.

There is also Chai Chee Pork Porridge, which serves up piping hot gruel with umami meatballs that never fail to hit the spot.

Sunday night is usually spent slowing down with a stroll or bicycle ride in East Coast Park to clear the mind and recharge for the week ahead.”