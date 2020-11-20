My Perfect Weekend

WHO Divian Nair - one of the hosts of the Maddy, Andre & Divian show, which airs on weekday mornings on Kiss 92FM - is a man of many hats.

He sits on the board of the National Youth Council and is the chief executive and creative director of film company Storyteller Productions, which he founded in 2015 and where he dreams up scripts and directs short films and commercial videos.

The 33-year-old, who recently married digital marketer Rachel Nair, has also been a much-sought-after voiceover talent for the last 10 years for his rich baritone. Friday and Saturday nights are most valuable for me because I have the option of staying up at night a little later than usual, given the unforgiving schedule of my morning shows.

Rachel and I usually arrange dinner with good friends and I spend the rest of the night catching up on my hobby, which is playing the guitar.

I wish I had the luxury of routine when it comes to weekends, but unfortunately, I do not.

Several times, I have sacrificed precious personal time for work commitments, while at other times, I have had to tend to various errands or problems around the house that need to be fixed. As they say, adulting is hard.

On a good weekend, I will spend most of my time with my wife and our dog Django as well as pay a visit to my parents and hopefully squeeze in some time for close friends.

On the rare occasion when I have more than three uninterrupted hours, Rachel and I will take Django to explore a new trail.

My other favourite escape is jam sessions with one of my friends, where we play the guitar and write new songs together.