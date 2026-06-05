Design and renovation under one roof: Ikea Singapore goes beyond furnishing your home by end-2026

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A four-room MacPherson Weave BTO flat that was fully designed and furnished by Ikea for $40,000.

SINGAPORE – Ikea may turn disruptor and eat your contractor’s lunch soon.

The world’s largest home furnishing retailer is making fast inroads into home design, with plans to roll out a full suite of renovation services in Singapore by the second half of 2026.

Known for affordable prices and Scandinavian modern design, the Swedish giant soft-launched its end-to-end Home Design Service here in September 2025 after debuting in global markets.

This platform takes home owners from free design to space planning to final installation, with the brand competing on cost transparency rather than rigid packages, warranties of up to 25 years and fast completion times.

Currently, heavy renovation like hacking, painting and wiring are excluded. However , Steve Croasdale, country selling manager at Ikea Singapore, announced a major shift during a private media preview on May 6.

From the second half of 2026, Ikea will expand the service offering to include the full suite of renovation works, he said.

He teased this future foray into renovation even as he introduced the Home Design Service during the media visit to a four-room MacPherson Weave flat fully designed and furnished by Ikea for $40,000.

Space-constrained Build-To-Order (BTO) flats like the 90 sq m unit, home to a budget-conscious family of five, are a primary target especially as public housing projects complete ahead of schedule post-pandemic.

The venture lands at a time of local economic and space pressures. Insights from Ikea’s latest Life at Home Report show that 33 per cent of Singaporeans prioritise a home’s affordability.

Retired couple Cheryl Ann Kee and Tony Quek had their kitchen designed and renovated by Ikea for $9,500. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Also, 18 per cent will consider moving to gain more space, which also highlights the need for smarter ways to optimise existing rooms.

“We are seeing a growing number of customers coming to Ikea for help to bring their dream homes to life for turnkey BTO homes, where they have a set budget and large renovations are not necessarily the route they need,” said Croasdale, pointing out that shrinking floor plans must now support everything from remote work to family time.

Steve Croasdale, country selling manager of Ikea Singapore, says the Swedish retailer works with home owners to maximise space-constrained homes. PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE

Home owners interviewed by The Straits Times estimate that bypassing interior designers through this service can save 20 per cent or more.

Jude Chee, Ikea for Business and Home Design Service manager, told ST that the model deliberately rejects packages. “By offering clear pricing with no hidden mark-ups or deposits, zero design consultation fees and a dedicated specialist as a single point of contact, Ikea aims to simplify the process,” he said.

Basic set-ups can be completed within two to four weeks of design confirmation, he noted.

Home owners, including the Seng family in MacPherson, observed that they were among the first to move into their block. Weeks later, the estate was still a construction zone of workers, wheelbarrows and waste, while the Sengs were already comfortably settled.

Ikea has previously experimented with the local renovation scene, though it declined to reveal further details of its emerging contractor role or network.

In January 2021 , the retailer partnered home interiors and renovation platform Livspace to run a now-closed planning studio at Jurong Point, according to reports in ST.

The current standalone Home Design Service is run by in-house consultants. Home design specialist Shikin Ghani, for instance, co-designed the MacPherson home with the Seng family and has also worked on retirement havens and custom BTO kitchens.

“We work closely with home owners throughout their home-building journey and take the time to learn about their lifestyles, preferences, space constraints and concerns,” she told ST.

“By co-creating with our customers, we empower them to create spaces that truly fit their personal lifestyles and wallets. That’s when the magic happens.”

Home owners can book a complimentary consultation on IKEA.sg/homedesign