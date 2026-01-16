Three-room flat in Kempas Road is a cosy abode for mother and son

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This compact, low-maintenance three-room HDB flat is home to a mother and son.

SINGAPORE – For years, Karen dreamt of finding a home near her mother, who lived just a bus stop away from what is now Karen’s flat.

After many failed attempts, the 47-year-old – who works in human resources and did not give her full name – finally secured a 700 sq ft three-room HDB flat in Kempas Road through a Sale of Balance Flats exercise. But the joy was bittersweet: Two months before she got the flat, her ailing mum died.

At a time when Karen was navigating renovation decisions and personal loss, her friend Don Wong, founder of interior design firm Sqm2, stepped in to help.

With his assistance, she shaped the flat into a bright, low-maintenance space for herself and her son Ansel, who is in his early 20s and doing national service.

Mother and son spend the most time together in the dining area, where they catch up after long days. Karen requested an L-shaped dining table with a built-in settee so she and Ansel could sit side by side and watch television together across the room.

With its easy-to-clean surfaces and compact footprint, the dining corner is comfortable yet fuss-free. PHOTO: SQM2

The living area is anchored by a 55-inch TV set in a slim feature wall, plus a vertical display niche for photos of Ansel and his late grandmother, as well as the figurines he loved as a child. Another feature that brings Karen quiet joy is a Bearbrick figure in a black-and-white panda design that occupies a prominent position.

A Bearbrick figure occupies a prominent position in the living area. PHOTO: SQM2

Right by the entrance is a custom-made floor-to-ceiling shoe cabinet to house Ansel’s sports shoes. Another settee is built into the cabinet so Karen and Ansel can sit down while putting on their shoes.

Right by the entrance is a custom-made floor-to-ceiling shoe cabinet. PHOTO: SQM2

Behind this area is the kitchen cabinetry – the fridge sits in a recess in the back of the shoe storage unit. Karen loves to cook and bake, and the built-in oven was a feature she had always wanted in her home.

The fridge sits in a recess in the back of the shoe storage unit. PHOTO: SQM2

More built-in carpentry in the adjoining yard keeps household supplies tucked away, while the Steigen automated laundry system adds everyday convenience.

The yard’s household supply closet and automated laundry system make cleaning up easy. PHOTO: SQM2

The master bedroom’s standout feature is an L-shaped wardrobe that Karen calls her favourite part of the renovation. Rather than leaving the space in the corner wasted or difficult to reach, Mr Wong designed both doors to open outwards, creating a fully accessible “magic corner”.

The master bedroom’s wardrobe acts as a privacy partition. PHOTO: SQM2

It is also placed in such a way that it acts as a privacy partition, preventing Karen’s bed from being seen at the entrance.

The L-shaped wardrobe opens up in such a way that the corners are accessible as well. PHOTO: SQM2

The adjoining bathroom continues this streamlined approach, with smart storage solutions in a neutral palette.

The master bathroom features large-format tiles and a neutral palette. PHOTO: SQM2

Ansel’s bedroom was kept straightforward and functional. Built-in carpentry provides storage for his belongings while keeping the room uncluttered.

A glass-fronted display cabinet in the son’s bedroom showcases his keepsakes. PHOTO: SQM2

The renovation took almost three months and came up to $92,000, including carpentry, lighting and appliances.