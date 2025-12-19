Moth orchid has been damaged by slugs or snails

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Plants sometimes need to be hung or mounted in such a way that pests cannot access them.

What is attacking my orchid?

Lee Chee Chee

Your moth orchid’s leaves have been eaten by snails and slugs, which are mostly nocturnal and active during the wet season.

You may want to hang your plant or mount it in such a way that the pests cannot access it. To prevent further damage, remove your plant from its pot and make sure there are no pests hiding in the growing mix.

Butterfly pea plant may be diseased

Yellow discolouration could be due to fungal or viral infections. PHOTO: SINDY ANG

Why do the leaves of my butterfly pea plant have yellow spots? I noticed tiny white flies around the leaves. How do I save the plant?

Sindy Ang

The yellow spots could be due to a fungal infection, which is commonly encountered in locally grown plants. Thin the canopy of the plant slightly to improve air circulation and sunlight exposure. A preventive fungicide may be helpful.

Large yellow patches could be due to a viral infection, the exact nature of which has to be ascertained via laboratory testing. Viral diseases in plants cannot be cured and are spread via cutting tools and sap-sucking pests.

The white insects could be whiteflies, which can be a viral disease vector. Discard diseased plant matter and carry out strict pest management to prevent further damage.

Yellow Cow Wood is native to Singapore

This tree can grow up to 30m tall. PHOTO: ARUMUGANATHAN RAMANATHAN

What is this tree and how do I care for it in a small apartment?

Arumuganathan Ramanathan

The tree is the Yellow Cow Wood (Cratoxylum cochinchinense), a species native to Singapore. It has an attractive trunk with peeling bark and a crown with weeping branches.

It can grow up to 30m tall with enough space for its roots and crown to develop. If you have access to a garden, plant it outdoors, but avoid growing it too near a building. Give the tree direct sunlight and well-draining soil.

Maidenhair fern can be propagated via division

Avoid planting divided portions too deeply, as proper air flow is essential. PHOTO: SHAAN NAMAZIE

I am trying to divide my maidenhair fern into three smaller pots, but have been unsuccessful. What am I doing wrong?

Shaan Namazie

Maidenhair fern can be propagated via division. Use a sharp knife to cut the plant into several sections at its base. These sections can be potted in moist, well-draining growing media.

Avoid planting them too deeply, as proper air flow is essential ; if they are not stable, prop them up with bamboo stakes.

To prevent the divisions from drying up, remove some large fronds and cover the divisions in large transparent plastic bags. Poke a few small holes in the bags for air to circulate so heat does not build up.

Leave the bagged divisions in a bright but cool place. Periodically check for new growth. Once you see some, you can gradually open the bags to allow the newly propagated plants to get used to the ambient environment.

You can refer to online videos on fern propagation for more information.