Monochrome palette for content creator Nicole Wong's dream home

SINGAPORE - In a charming complex of walk-up apartments in the east - a five-minute bicycle ride from the lively bustle of Joo Chiat - content creator Nicole Wong has built a home that blends minimalist cool with an inviting sense of cosiness.

Prior to moving here in November 2021, Wong, 33, and her husband Clinton Leicester, 34, spent five years in a five-room Housing Board flat in Punggol, which never really felt like home.

They are two of the three co-founders of creative agency NPLUSC.

"We both grew up in the east - all of our families, our friends, are here," she says. "The amount I spent on cab fare when we were living in Punggol was ridiculous. And if we were to think ahead, if we have kids... my husband is a St Patrick's boy and he wants his son to go there, which is just down the road. If it's a girl, Katong Convent is at the other end."

Wong was specific about what she wanted, so the hunt for their dream home was quick.

"We knew quite exactly what we were looking for - the location, the size, the budget," she says. "I didn't want a new condo because the feel and layouts tend to be very bland and similar. I like things with a bit more character.

"We rented a condo before and I never used the facilities, so I know I don't need them. And I've always wanted to live in a walk-up. My husband didn't mind one, but he didn't want to be on the higher floors, so it had to be a second-floor unit."

The search took them two to three weeks, then it was love at first sight.

She says: "The moment we stepped into this unit, I turned to my husband and friend and said, 'This is the one.'

"Sunlight was just pouring in. Our last place was really dark, which was a bit depressing, so I wanted very good light in our new apartment."

They removed the walls to let in even more light, creating a single open space for the living, dining and kitchen areas.

The area is dominated by a large plush grey sofa; a sleek steel island; and a glossy black dining table accompanied by clear acrylic chairs.

During the 2½-month renovation, the couple also merged two of the three original bedrooms, creating a bigger master bedroom and a new attached bathroom.

"I gave my interior designer a full deck of what I like," Wong says. "I was quite specific about the inspiration, which drew from Bauhaus. My brief was a monochrome palette - no bright colours."

Bauhaus is a movement that started in the early 20th century in Weimar, Germany.