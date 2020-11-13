Modern take on classic Nordic designs and Europe at Gardens By The Bay

Nordic beauty

Nordic designs are prized not just for their minimalist beauty, but also their functionality.

Danish brand Norr11 has a line of furniture which are modern yet timeless. Eye-catching pieces include the Elephant range of chairs, distinguished by the elephant ear-shaped backs. Prices start at $970 for a dining chair.

Other attractive pieces include the Ghost coffee table, fashioned from cast aluminium with three pointy legs and a table top with a groove in the outline; and the Duke coffee table, a series of multi- functional side and coffee tables with a spun metal tray loosely placed on top of a metal frame.

The Line Two floor lamp is a looker too, with a brass rod connecting the marble base and aluminium lampshade. Prices start at $1,748.

Info: View the range at P5 Studio, 01-08 Henderson Industrial Park, 213 Henderson Road, tel: 6771-9500.

Europe at Gardens by The Bay

The year is drawing to an end and people are in a holiday mood.

Vacations abroad, however, are out of the question because of the pandemic.

The next best thing? Head down to Gardens by the Bay which, among other events, will be bringing a slice of Europe to the tropics.

Flower Dome's signature floral displays will make a return on Nov 27 with Poinsettia Wishes which, this year, features the creative input of the Dutch Ambassador to Singapore, Her Excellency Margriet Vonno.

Highlights include a replica of Gouda City Hall, an iconic landmark in the Netherlands visited by many for a yearly Christmas light-up, as well as a wishing well.

Besides poinsettias, be prepared to be greeted by the sight of cyclamens, pansies, hellebores and real Christmas trees sponsored by O2Plants.

There will also be festive programmes by the four Nordic Embassies in Singapore - The Royal Danish Embassy, Embassy of Finland, Embassy of Sweden and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

These include crafting workshops for underprivileged children, Santa meet-and-greet sessions with the public and a traditional Swedish Lucia Procession right here in Singapore.

Then, there is the seventh edition of Christmas Wonderland, which features specially curated light installations in the Walk of Lights.

Complementing the physical event is an online digital wonderland packed with interactive content, games galore for all ages and festive performances, and shopping from the comfort of your home.

Info: For more details on attractions at Gardens by the Bay, go to the website here.