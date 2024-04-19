Milan’s furniture mega-fair: Sofa shaped like a lipsticked pout, submerged island on display

SINGAPORE – Lounge on a sofa shaped like a Hollywood diva’s lipsticked pout. Or step into a dream-like cinematic installation designed for meditation. What about a submerged island to make you think about saving water?

These are some of the highlights designed by global architects, artists and furniture-makers to boost visitor numbers this year at the 62nd Salone del Mobile.Milano, the world’s biggest furniture trade fair.

More than 1,950 exhibitors from 35 countries are showcasing 185 brands at the six-day fair, which ends on April 21.

Visitors from more than 180 countries are expected for the 2024 edition. In 2023, the furniture trade fair attracted about 308,000 visitors, 15 per cent more than in 2022.

The fair takes up about 174,457 sq m of exhibition space at the Rho Fiera grounds, just outside the heart of Milan.

Its Italian organisers say the aim of the Salone is to produce lasting value for its exhibitors and to create quality experiences for visitors through pavilions that showcase cutting-edge works.

There is also a special focus on bathroom and kitchen designs in the International Bathroom Exhibition and EuroCucina.

The trade fair is complemented by Milan Design Week, a cluster of events that includes the Salone Satellite, which showcases young talent. There is also Fuorisalone, which refers to events outside the fair, hosted in hundreds of venues across the Italian city.

Among the exhibitors at the Fuorisalone is Singapore’s national agency for design, DesignSingapore Council (DSG), which is also showcasing the works of seven local designers at Future Impact 2.

It is DSG’s second standalone exhibition of Singapore designs at the La Rotonda del Pellegrini, a Renaissance-era building in the heart of Milan.

The Straits Times highlights some of the most talked-about global designs on show.

1. Interiors By David Lynch

A Thinking Room features two identical rooms designed by acclaimed American film-maker David Lynch, who is known for his outre films such as the space opera Dune (1984) and televison series Twin Peaks (1990).