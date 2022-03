1957: Mr Ong Tjoe Kim, a movie buff, named his company after the well-known movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. He shortened it to a two-syllable name that was easy for customers to pronounce.

1971: Metro added star power to its retail events with appearances by high-profile personalities. For example, in 1971, Hong Kong star Nora Miao - who acted opposite martial arts legend Bruce Lee in several movies including Fists Of Fury (1972) - greeted fans at Metro Supreme in Supreme House in Penang Road.