Media:
Credits:
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
SINGAPORE - The Sunday Times speaks to the owners of five beautiful home libraries on how they put their book havens together, from shelf-lined feature walls to special environments for rare books.
The retired politician, 66, houses his eclectic collection in a newly renovated part of his home in Siglap.
Blurb/Summary:
Check out these five beautiful home libraries, from shelf-lined feature walls to special environments for rare books.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
7 059 102
Hermes Doc Ref:
CSREADING11-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Keywords/Tags:
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
Me, my shelves and I: Beautiful home libraries in Singapore
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement: