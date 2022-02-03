Many turn to bullet journaling to get organised, for mental well-being

The old-school practice of putting pen to paper has seen a revival in recent years with bullet journaling. PHOTO: ADA EE/ONEKINDLETTERER
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - During the two-month circuit breaker in 2020, Ms Kelly Yu found that the days were blurring together.

"I couldn't remember what I did. I felt that the time was lost," says the South Korea-born Singapore permanent resident.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top