Mahjong sets and horse-themed packaging for Chinese New Year alcohol promotions

The limited-edition 1664 x Camille Walala Mahjong Set for Chinese New Year.

SINGAPORE – The big alcohol brands unveil special releases annually for Chinese New Year. The Straits Times rounds up five that are available in Singapore for the Year of the Horse.

1664

The French beer brand has partnered French pop artist Camille Walala to bring a splash of colour and whimsy to Chinese New Year celebrations with its limited-edition 1664 x Camille Walala Mahjong Set. It will be available as a gift-with-purchase to shoppers who spend $128 on 1664 products at selected retail outlets, while stocks last.

Info: Participating retail outlets and e-commerce platforms include FairPrice, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Lazada, Shopee and Amazon Fresh. Customers can upload receipts to redeem the mahjong set on the official campaign microsites str.sg/exCg (e-commerce redemptions) and str.sg/Kvpc (in-store redemptions).

Penfolds

Penfolds’ Year of the Horse gifting series includes its Grange Shiraz wine. PHOTO: PENFOLDS

The Australian wine brand fetes the ancient Chinese art of paper cutting with its 2026 Lunar New Year gifting series that features its Grange wine (Shiraz), as well as its Bin 707 (Cabernet Sauvignon), St Henri (Shiraz), Bin 389 (Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz) and FWT 585 (Cabernet Merlot Petit Verdot). Prices start at $138 for Bin 389 and FWT 585.

Each wine comes in an equine-themed gift box in a striking red .

Info: Available from Jan 19 at select wine retailers, including 1855 Bottle Shop, Le Rouge, Moomba and Cellarbration.

Glen Grant

Glen Grant’s Lunar New Year collection highlights three single-malt Scotch whiskies – the 12-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old and 18-Year-Old (from $85).

Glen Grant’s Lunar New Year collection. PHOTO: GLEN GRANT

These are each presented in Year of the Horse-themed gift boxes in different colours.

Info: Available from mid-January at selected Cold Storage outlets, and speciality wine and spirits retailers such as Bottles & Bottles and Cellarbration.

Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker’s Year of the Horse Blue Label release was designed by couturier Robert Wun. PHOTO: JOHNNIE WALKER

Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker has partnered Hong Kong-born, London-based fashion designer Robert Wun for the design of its Year of the Horse Blue Label release ($299). Wun is known for his bold, sculptural approach to haute couture fashion, characteristics reflected in his design for the box and bottle of the limited-edition release.

Info: Available at Asher , Paneco, Jarbarla and other major specialist and e-commerce retailers.

Martell

Martell’s Year of the Horse-themed Cordon Bleu bottle was designed by Chinese artist He Datian. PHOTO: MARTELL

The Lunar New Year releases from Cognac house Martell are designed by Chinese artist He Datian, who is renowned for his calligraphy paintings of horses. The collaboration includes Year of the Horse designs for Martell Cordon Bleu ($288) and Martell VSOP ($93).

The brand is hosting a pop-up at the Basement 4 atrium of Ion Orchard from Feb 5 to 12, featuring a 2.67 m-tall sculptural installation by He.