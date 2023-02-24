Luxe decor pieces which do not break the bank

SINGAPORE – Giving your home a touch of class with luxury decor accents need not be a bank-breaking exercise. If you know where to look, there are many affordably priced designs available in home furnishing stores and at local artisanal brands.

For example, at W Atelier, you can get Danish designer Verner Panton’s ultra-modern classic chair for under $400.

The home-grown luxury home furnishings and accessories retailer in Tan Boon Liat Building in Outram Road is shaving off prices for its Scandinavian designs by up to 20 per cent till March 11. It has a comprehensive range of furniture and accessories by acclaimed Scandinavian designers that make great starter pieces for building up a collection of luxury items for the home.

A highlight is the Beehive pendant light ($1,696). The classic 1953 design by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto was introduced as part of the decor of a Finnish university, but over time has become one of the most popular lamps made by Artek, a renowned Finnish manufacturer founded in 1935.

The Beehive, which is available in two monotones, consists of an aluminium shade and brass-coloured rings that filter the light without hurting the eyes, a result of Aalto’s fascination with indirect light and forms inspired by nature.

Over at vintage Scandinavian furniture store Noden in Henderson Road, find pleasing pieces such as Borge Mogensen’s oak bookcase made in the 1950s for $1,800.

Vintage Scandinavian furniture refers to designer pieces that have been in private collections since the mid-1900s and were subsequently sold by their owners to showrooms which specialise in curating pre-loved pieces from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

Most of the designs are termed “mid-century modern”, having been produced from the 1940s to 1960s, when designers were inspired by their landscape and expressed a desire to bring the outdoors into the home.

Mr Marko Yeo, 41, founded Noden in 2013 with his wife Tawan Conchonnet, 35. He says the Danish concept of hygge (pronounced “hooga”), which alludes to happiness and cosiness, has contributed to the demand for Scandinavian furniture.

“Vintage pieces have a way of grounding you,” he adds.

“When you think of how long and how far a vintage piece has travelled, its presence in the home seems all the more significant, especially its character.”

Well-made pieces from renowned designers and makers such as Mogensen and Johannes Andersen, he says, are priced between $2,000 and $3,000.

He says these are a draw for customers as they feature warm woods, buttery leather and are just as well-made as higher-end designer pieces.

“These qualities make Danish furniture sought after for generating well-being, which is the essence of Danish culture,” he adds.

Besides classic chairs, tables and lighting, there is also designer “table art” from local Peranakan atelier Joot,(www.instagram.com/jootsg), which adds finishing touches to home decor for family gatherings or entertaining guests.

Table art features well-crafted crockery, table linen and floral centrepieces that are part of the French approach to decor, as described in one of the top books on the subject, L’Art De La Table (1994) by French hospitality experts Jean-Pierre Gauthier, Thierry Parant and Chantal Meyrier.

In the book, the authors teach the finer points of table etiquette as well as how to craft “tablescapes” using a variety of elements, including tableware and floral arrangements.

One way to add a bit of Asian luxury to the communal dining experience is through Peranakan tableware and accents, says Ms Tamara Emir, who co-founded home-grown gifting firm Joot in 2006 with her mother Terry Chia.

The duo work with artisans in the Chinese porcelain capital of Jingdezhen, in north-eastern Jiangxi province, to produce a range of Peranakan crockery designed to cater to modern tastes. Part of the collection is available at Tangs department store in Orchard Road, while the bulk is sold through their home showroom at 125 Fidelio Street.

Jingdezhen, which has a 1,700-year history of porcelain-making, has been producing Peranakan porcelain since the 18th century, although there are also some smaller Malaysian makers of Peranakan porcelain in Penang and Malacca.

Besides traditional items such as plates and kamchengs (covered jars), Joot also includes a contemporary line for modern housewives such as soap dispensers, cookie jars, modern cake plates and stands for high tea.

A six-piece dinner set costs about $590, while elaborate 30-piece sets can go for up to $2,000.

The pieces are first fired at extremely high temperatures, then enamelled using the famille rose process – to achieve the traditional bright yellows, fuchsias and blues that characterise Nonya tableware.

Ms Emir, 42, says the heritage designs featuring delicate florals and Asian motifs epitomise the Asian concept of luxury.

“Our Peranakan porcelain pieces are created with the best quality kaolin clay and fired twice – the first when the painted piece is baked at extremely high temperatures; followed by enamelling and then refiring at a lower temperature,” says Ms Emir, adding that Joot aims to advance Peranakan heritage by making its pieces modern and accessible.