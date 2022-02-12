The weekend culminating in Valentine's Day next Monday presents opportunities for couples and families to fete romance in many ways, from food to outings to a quiet celebration at home.
Restaurants with romantic decor such as the nature-themed Wildseed Cafe at The Alkaff Mansion and Le Jardin in Fort Canning are a draw for couples, while public parks such as Gardens by the Bay and Seletar Aerospace Park (SAP) are hot spots for the whole family to celebrate the occasion.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 12, 2022, with the headline Love inside and out. Subscribe