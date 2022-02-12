Love inside and out

The weekend culminating in Valentine's Day next Monday presents opportunities for couples and families to fete romance in many ways, from food to outings to a quiet celebration at home.

Restaurants with romantic decor such as the nature-themed Wildseed Cafe at The Alkaff Mansion and Le Jardin in Fort Canning are a draw for couples, while public parks such as Gardens by the Bay and Seletar Aerospace Park (SAP) are hot spots for the whole family to celebrate the occasion.