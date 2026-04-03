‘Lazy minimalist’ flat a forever home for finance executive assistant and her hobbies

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This bachelorette pad has plenty of space for its owner to indulge in her favourite pastimes.

SINGAPORE – When executive assistant Catherine was hunting for a new home, an important criterion was that it must be near her mother’s place.

Catherine – who is in her 50s, works in finance and did not give her full name – viewed only three flats before finding the one she wanted.

“This is not my first home, but it will be my last,” she says of the 904 sq ft HDB flat in Hougang.

Her brief to senior interior designer Johnson Ng from Happe Design Atelier included future-proofing the flat, should mobility become an issue in her later years.

“We levelled all the floors for a seamless flow and to minimise tripping hazards,” says Mr Ng.

The four-room flat’s semi-open concept gives Catherine – who describes herself as a “lazy minimalist” – space for everything she needs for her favourite hobbies: her erhu (Chinese stringed instrument), vinyl collection and automatic mahjong table.

Windows by the foyer give the space a bright, welcoming feel. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

The main entrance was repositioned to enclose the former access balcony and create a foyer, with a new wall added nearby to conceal the distribution board box. Windows on one side give the foyer a bright, welcoming feel. Beneath these is a simple low cabinet for her shoes.

The home owner’s favourite works of art are displayed prominently in the living area. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

A wall by the foyer, complete with LED light strips, defines the path to the minimally furnished living area and gives Catherine space to display her favourite pieces of art. Across from this is a long sofa that spans the length of the living area’s windows.

The open kitchen is perfect for the owner, who seldom cooks. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

Catherine had a bedroom by the kitchen removed to create a new dining area, along with a sleek, minimal open kitchen – perfect for her needs, as she seldom cooks. The kitchen island, with its open shelves, is a natural focal point for the space, wrapped around a structural column that could not be removed.

The sofa spans the length of the living area’s windows. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

The master bedroom has been split into two zones: a sleeping area and a dressing area with an en-suite bathroom. The spaces are designed around her daily routine, from entering through the concealed door to showering, dressing and resting. The dressing area connects the sleeping zone and bathroom, with the wardrobe doubling as a headboard for the bed.

The wardrobe doubles as the headboard for the bed. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

The expanded master bathroom has a vanity counter and basin. This bathroom was designed with the same minimalist philosophy as the rest of the flat, says Mr Ng. “It features soft, ambient lighting and clean, streamlined details to evoke a calm, spa-like atmosphere.”

The bathroom resembles that of a spa. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

The renovation cost about $111,000 and took about four months to complete, and Catherine moved into her forever home in May 2025.

Bar stools at the kitchen area for when the owner entertains. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG