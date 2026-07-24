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This National Day, soda brand Coca-Cola and foodcourt chain Kopitiam are teaming up to launch three mini-bricks collectibles.

Each of the three collectibles features a design celebrating kopitiam culture, alongside Coca-Cola-related imagery. These collectibles will come in single blind boxes or complete sets of three blind boxes.

Customers can redeem a single blind box by accumulating eight stamps from any of Kopitiam's eight participating locations. Just purchase a can of Coca-Cola (Original Taste or Zero Sugar, $2.10) from the outlet to obtain one stamp.

Meanwhile, the complete three-piece sets can be redeemed following the purchase of a 24-can carton of Coca-Cola (Original Taste or Zero Sugar) at $38.80 at a participating Kopitiam. Each of the eight outlets will have 20 such sets available. The collectibles will be available from Aug 1, while stocks last.

Info: Kopitiam will update its social media accounts with more details closer to Aug 1, see www.instagram.com/kopitiam.sg

Explore Peranakan heritage at Jewel Changi Airport

Participants will get to have photos taken while trying on traditional Peranakan attire. PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

If you have ever wanted to have a photoshoot at Jewel Changi Airport’s picturesque Canopy Bridge, this is your chance to do so in style. The mall is offering a Peranakan cultural experience at the attraction, where participants will get to have photos taken while trying on traditional Peranakan attire.

The experience also includes a Peranakan food platter sampling via the mall’s Baba Nyonya restaurant, which is located on the same level as the Canopy Park, Level 5.

Also happening at Jewel Canopy Park is a one-for-one deal on individual attractions. This deal is available for Singapore residents to purchase from Aug 7 to 10 and is valid for visits made from Aug 7 to 31. It excludes bundle deals or entrance tickets to the Canopy Park itself.

Info: The Peranakan heritage experience starts from Aug 1 and runs until Dec 31. Tickets start at $46 and each ticket includes access to the Jewel Canopy Park and Canopy Bridge. Find out more at str.sg/ak2q

Prototype Island Homecoming Showcase opens at ArtScience Museum

The Prototype Island Homecoming Showcase opens at ArtScience Museum. PHOTO: EIAN SIEW

Fresh off its debut at Milan Design Week in April, DesignSingapore Council’s Prototype Island is now open to the Singapore public at the ArtScience Museum.

It brings together 15 works by Singaporean and Singapore-based designers and design teams, across three thematic categories: care infrastructures and cultural continuities; technological and material ecologies; everyday infrastructures.

Highlights include Fragility To Permanence by material studio Odd M., which showcases possible use cases for the recycling of eggshells, which are among the most common types of kitchen waste.

Also look out for Noda by designer Reynard Seah, who was inspired by plant mechanics for his concept of lightweight, temporary structures that can be used for things like shelters or play areas.

Info: The Prototype Island Homecoming Showcase is ongoing at the ArtScience Museum, B2 Circulation, until Sept 20. Opening hours are 10am to 7pm from Sundays to Thursdays and 10am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.