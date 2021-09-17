It's a desk. It's a dining table. It's sustainable, multipurpose furniture

Forget the post-pandemic "new normal" and prepare for "normal" instead.

Home-grown furniture designers such as millennial Celine Ng are upbeat about the future and are taking a more balanced approach, looking at designs that can be produced sustainably in a world more aware of climate change.

"The pandemic has been with us for almost two years, and we have all become accustomed to it," says Ms Ng, 30, who runs home-grown Fraction Design Studio.

"What was once thought of as the 'new normal' is now, well, just normal.

"Our customers are investing in home-office telecommuting infrastructure to help them work more effectively, and have become used to having young children around while they work."

Ms Ng believes that sustainable furniture will be more valued in a post-Covid-19 world than fast furniture - made of cheap materials that leave a high carbon footprint - and this is the design direction her firm will pursue in the months ahead.

"A piece of furniture should be more than just a beautiful piece that suits a home or an office," she says.

"It should be crafted from recycled materials, flat-packed without unnecessary packaging and delivered by an electric vehicle. The use of the furniture should also be inclusive, catering to people of all abilities, and leave only a small carbon footprint."

Mr Nathan Yong, who co-founded Grafunkt furniture store more than a decade ago, is also advocating for more awareness about where furniture comes from and how it is made.

He is one of the earliest multidisciplinary designers in Singapore.

Swedish fashion giant H&M is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Singapore and marking this milestone by turning the spotlight on home-grown artists and craftsmen.

Mr Yong and nine other artists and designers were chosen to create limited-edition pieces that are on sale at the H&M Orchard Building store till the end of the month.

His tie-up with the fashion retailer has resulted in a lounging pouf called Trash Bean Bag and chairs and shelves made from waste metal and marble.

"The most popular design from the collaboration is the Trash Bean Bag," says Ms Lisa Chai, head of communications at H&M Singapore.

The range costs from $280 for the Trash Bean Bag to $550 for a bar stool made from offcuts.



Designs by industrial designer Jarrod Lim for his eponymous studio. PHOTO: JARROD LIM DESIGN



Other furniture designers are also moving away from purely aesthetic considerations to creating pieces that are sustainably sourced, that look good and which can last a long time.

Founders of home-grown furniture design firms such as Mr Ahmad Habshee of Urban Salvation, Mr Jarrod Lim of Jarrod Lim Design and Ms Chan Wai Lim of Trigger Design Studio are looking at more holistic ways to create, such as working with recycled wood or sustainably sourced hardwoods and designing multi-tasking furniture such as a dining table that can double as a work desk.

Local designers are also getting help in their plans to charge forward with various initiatives rolled out by the Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC).

SFIC president Phua Boon Huat says the industry can expect to see an upside in the future.

"Research has shown that the outlook for the global furniture industry remains promising, with a projected healthy growth rate of more than 4 per cent from 2021 to 2025," he tells The Straits Times.

In April last year, the council rolled out its fifth SFIC Membership Assistance Scheme called SFICAssist during the early stages of the pandemic to help its more than 300 members cope with the downturn and prepare them for the upturn.

Mr Phua says that globally, furniture companies are increasingly shifting their operations towards one that is part of a larger lifestyle proposition. They are looking at design where furniture fulfils both the functional and aspirational needs of customers.



Urban Salvation's products are skilfully handcrafted from natural materials. PHOTO: URBAN SALVATION



In October last year, SFIC introduced Creativ-Space, a new business-to-business e-sourcing and marketing platform that is the first-of-its-kind in the Asia-Pacific region led by a trade association.

The platform, supported by Enterprise Singapore, is a virtual meet-and-greet space that is aimed at trade buyers such as importers, distributors and architects looking for premium furniture and furnishing items for their projects.

Mr Phua adds: "Upping the ante with the use of sustainable materials in design solutions will also be an increasingly important focus for many."