Island style in expat couple’s Sentosa apartment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This Sentosa apartment reflects its occupants' shared love of travel, fashion and coastal living.

SINGAPORE – After tying the knot in Bali in 2024, this Hong Kong couple began planning their first home in Singapore – a 1,259 sq ft condominium unit with sea views that would evoke their nuptials on the Indonesian island.

The couple in their 30s, who are expatriates working in the technology space, envisioned a relaxed interior inspired by both Balinese resorts and their travels around Europe. They chose Singapore interior design studio Yi Jian In to overhaul their two-bedroom Sentosa apartment.

“We like to camp, to visit scenic places. That’s why we got married in Bali,” says the wife, Happy, who did not give her surname. “That’s why we moved to Sentosa. It’s different from the rest of Singapore.”

The serene entryway hints at the resort theme, with rattan elements and a few playful touches. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

The sunny living area sets the tone for the home, with a custom-made limewashed TV wall – which doubles as storage for power points and cables – and hidden LED strips along the wooden beams for a soft glow complemented by the sheer curtains.

Warm wood beams and a textured wall frame the living area. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

One of the most distinctive parts of the home is an arched feature wall made from custom joinery, running the length of the dining and living areas.

Sliding rattan panels reveal a built-in piano alcove, a feature that the couple keep hidden until guests arrive. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

It not only houses built-in display shelves with layered lighting, but also hides storage space and a piano behind sliding rattan panels.

“We like to hide it before our friends come,” says Happy, “and then slide it open to surprise them.”

The dining area has a clear view of the greenery outside. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

The dining area sits at the heart of the home. Open to both the kitchen and living spaces, it is where the couple often gather for meals. A sculptural table anchors the space, surrounded by textured chairs in a soft monochrome weave that echo the home’s neutral palette. Overhead, a woven rattan pendant adds another island-inspired note.

A mix of open shelves and concealed storage makes the compact kitchen feel uncluttered. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

Just beyond this area lies the kitchen, with light-toned laminates and stone surfaces that blend with the dining area. The original wet kitchen was relatively small, so the designers removed the upper cabinets and replaced them with wall-mounted shelves to make the space look more open.

A full-height cabinet beside the fridge conceals the dish rack and small appliances to keep the counters clear, with the bottom drawers customised to fit storage baskets ordered from online shopping platform Taobao.

One bedroom was transformed into a boutique-style walk-in wardrobe. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

One of the couple’s favourite parts of the home is their walk-in wardrobe. Converting the second bedroom into a dedicated wardrobe was a bold move, but one that felt natural to them as lovers of fashion.

Working closely with the designers, they fine-tuned every shelf and hanging rail to fit their collections. Glass-fronted display cabinets give the room a boutique feel, with slim frames that create an impression of lightness.

In the master bedroom, a built-in dresser and soft wood tones create an intimate atmosphere. PHOTO: WONG WEILIANG

The master bedroom continues the serene tone, with light wood flooring and a bespoke curved headboard made to fit the space.

The renovation took just over two months from concept to completion, and cost $65,000. Every material choice, from the ceiling beams to the limewashed walls, was carefully considered for both aesthetics and cost efficiency.