In latest stunt, Airbnb lists the Up house. It floats.

LOS ANGELES – The sleek mansion in the hills overlooking Las Vegas could have been featured on MTV’s Cribs (2000 to present) – the American documentary series that showcases the luxurious homes of celebrities.

But the highlight of Ms Aubrey Garza’s weekend stay there was not the palatial rooms or the marble fireplace. It was meeting her Airbnb host: American singer Christina Aguilera.

“It just felt like a dream,” Ms Garza, 26, said.

When she was growing up, her bedroom was decorated with posters of the pop star. Ms Garza had nabbed one of the “once-in-a-lifetime” promotional stays that Airbnb has occasionally listed in recent years.

The popular, if rare, listings have included not only private hangouts with celebrities, but also stays in a Barbie mansion modelled on the one from the hit 2023 movie and a replica of Shrek’s swamp dwelling in the Scottish Highlands.

On May 1, Airbnb announced that it was expanding stunt promotions like these under a new permanent category called “Icons”, featuring unusual and ambitious partnerships with brands and celebrities.

At a news conference in Los Angeles on May 1, Mr Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s chief executive, introduced the inaugural slate of Icons listings.

It was headlined by a replica of the floating house from Up, the 2009 animated Pixar film, balloons and all. With the help of a giant crane, the house will be suspended high in the air over the New Mexico desert.

Asked whether the house, which does not appear to be connected to the ground by pipes or wiring, had plumbing and electricity, the company said it was “fully functional”.

Asked for details, the company said the house “is connected to a generator and other utilities that will be disconnected and reconnected before and after flying”.

Other listings include a re-creation of the mansion from the X-Men ’97 cartoon (2024), built to appear two-dimensional, and the Minneapolis house where the late singer Prince’s character lived in the film Purple Rain (1984).

Only a few people have been able to stay in Airbnb’s previous fantastical listings, but the company said it expected roughly 4,000 customers to book stays in Icons listings in 2024.

Another 10 listings are slated to go up by the end of 2024. Booking periods will vary. Dates for the Up house are open through mid-September.