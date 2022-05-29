Getting on with life

How to be at home with the pandemic

Homes are now conceived as private sanctuaries with home offices, golf simulation rooms and private cold storage

Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

While the worst-case scenario Covid-19 apocalypse did not play out, the last two years of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions have subtly shifted the way new homes are being designed and built.

Architect Robin Tan says "people no longer laugh at preppers who believe a catastrophic disaster is likely to occur without warning, and make active preparations for it".

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 29, 2022, with the headline How to be at home with the pandemic. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top