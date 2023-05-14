How Shiseido is using tech to enrich lives, transform beauty business

Japanese beauty brand Shiseido has embarked on an ambitious digital transformation drive to keep up to speed amid global crises and emerging technologies that have radically changed the beauty business.

Since the pandemic, beauty brands around the world have taken note that while customers look for a real-world experience at the counter for make-up and skin creams, they are also interested in technology-powered tools such as virtual make-up try-ons before committing to shell out on a new lipstick or eye-shadow ensemble.

With this in mind, Shiseido’s future-focused drive seeks to integrate beauty with technology such as data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Web 3.0 to better serve the changing behaviour of digitally savvy beauty consumers looking for a seamless, personalised, omnichannel experience, says Ms Roxanne Ong, senior vice-president of Strategy, Innovations and Education at the company’s Digital Transformation Office.

The office was set up in 2016 to accelerate the conversion to a digitally powered organisation. Three years later, the company articulated its data-driven vision of the beauty industry with a new mission statement: “Beauty Innovations for a Better World”.

Shiseido aims to grow its share of the global beauty industry, which is valued at more than $500 billion a year by global management consultancy McKinsey and Company and features other entrenched names such as L’Oreal, Unilever and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Post-pandemic, some of its recent cutting-edge digital engagement rollouts include enhancing direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites with a range of online tools for greater customisation, virtual consultations with the brand’s beauty experts, and more targeted product-matching.

Shiseido has tasked Ms Ong and her team “to look ahead and make sense of technology’s potential impact on human life, especially in the areas of beauty, health, wellness, consumption behaviour and to formulate how Shiseido should respond”, she says.

Ms Ong, 47, who joined Shiseido in 2019, has nearly three decades of experience in digital technology, since her passion for it was sparked in university. She has also worked at American beauty multinational The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, as well as at companies in a range of sectors such as hospitality and branding.

“For example, investing in one-on-one consultations through video channels was a no-brainer in 2019, as it allowed us then to democratise access to beauty knowledge for people who may be mobility-challenged or painfully shy of their skin conditions,” she says.

“After Covid-19 struck, it became a springboard for preparing our beauty consultants to shift their practice from behind the counter to getting in front of the camera to build their influence beyond dwindling retail traffic. It also prepares them for the future of work.”

The “future of work”, according to McKinsey, refers to perspectives essential for businesses to know and prepare for, which are centred on changes in the workplace driven by emerging technologies and other trends.

Shiseido, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022, started as a Western-style pharmacy in Ginza, Tokyo, where its founder Arinobu Fukuhara paired science with beauty to spark innovation.

Selling novel beauty products since 1872 became ingrained in the DNA of the company after a slew of early products such as sanitary toothpaste and skin tonic flew off the shelves.

By 1917, it had introduced lead-free “rainbow” face powders in seven colours when traditional shops in the rest of the country were selling toxic white face powder popular with geishas, Japan’s women performing artists, marking its foray into the lucrative cosmetics and skincare market.

And the rest is history.