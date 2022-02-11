Dress up your home with a Valentine's Day-themed floral arrangement

Award-winning floral designer Harijanto Setiawan says one's home can also be a Valentine's Day hot spot.
He says it all starts with creating a tablescape that transforms a dining table or a living room coffee table into a floral art installation.
