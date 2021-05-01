Home improvement stars of Instagram

Here are some do-it-yourself home renovation projects worth following on the social media platform

Phase one of Mandi Gubler’s renovation, showing her study with raw maple floors (above).
Phase one of Mandi Gubler’s renovation, showing her study with raw maple floors (above). PHOTO: VINTAGE REVIVALS.COM
Published: 
38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Interior decor shows with their big reveals are satisfying, but with everything sped up for television, it is hard to grasp how much time actually goes into a renovation project.

Instead of everything neatly wrapped up in an hour for TV, renovators who document their home DIY projects on Instagram take you on a journey of weeks, months or even years as they tackle their homes, one project at a time.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2021, with the headline 'Home improvement stars of Instagram'. Subscribe
Topics: 