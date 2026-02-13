Hello Kitty goes Goth in new figurine collection

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hello Kitty Black Series launches in Singapore

Hello Kitty, the wildly popular fictional character from Japan, has taken on a Gothic look with the debut of a new Black Series of figurines ($229.90 each) in Singapore.

Sanrio, the Japanese media company which owns Hello Kitty, has teamed up with a Japanese lifestyle label called One Today for this collection.

The all-black collection features three designs. The Black design, as its name suggests, is a pure black Hello Kitty figurine. The Heart and Love designs are patterned with white hearts and white “Love” slogans respectively.

Each matt-finish figurine is 20cm tall, and made from premium PVC. – Yamini Chinnuswamy

Info: The figurines are available via selected ActionCity stores, including its online store at www.actioncity.com.sg

Iconic Danish furniture brand BoConcept to open Orchard Road flagship in March

Danish supermodel, fashion photographer and creative director Helena Christensen (seen here in the Imola Chair) was appointed the global artistic director for BoConcept in 2025. PHOTO: BOCONCEPT

The BoConcept Imola Chair, designed by Danish furniture and lighting designer Henrik Pedersen in 2008. PHOTO: BOCONCEPT

BoConcept, the Danish furniture label known for sleek Scandinavian lines and made-to-measure solutions, is opening its flagship store at 270 Orchard Road on March 3.

The 353 sq m showroom beside Pullman Singapore Orchard hotel promises a playground of living, dining and home-office pieces for design-conscious homemakers.

Founded in 1952, the brand is driven by its “ Live Ekstraordinaer ” ethos, which is Danish for living a “life less ordinary”. It focuses on personalised, high-end Scandinavian design that elevates the home through functional, customisable and modern furniture.

Over the decades, BoConcept has grown from a small workshop in Denmark into a global name with more than 300 stores in 65 countries, while still working closely with award-winning designers on collections that feel current rather than cookie-cutter.

One highlight in the Singapore store is the BoConcept Interior Decoration Service custom service. Customers will have access to more than 100 premium fabrics and leather options, one of the largest selections of materials, colours and finishes in Singapore.

The store’s “3D Room Planner” is an intuitive digital tool used by BoConcept’s experienced interior stylists to help customers visualise furniture choices through detailed renderings in real time. – Chantal Sajan

Info: Go to www.boconcept.com/en-sg

Onlewo gifts weave design stories with Singapore fauna, flora and architecture

Onlewo’s Cotton Linen Notebook boxed gift. PHOTO: ONLEWO

Home-grown design brand Onlewo is a strong pick for gifts, as the label is known for weaving thoughtful storytelling about Singapore’s heritage into well-crafted pieces that feel both personal and design-forward.

Artist Mike Tay co-founded Onlewo in 2015 with Mr Eugene Yip. The brand’s showroom in Shenton Way stocks a growing range of Singapore-inspired collectibles, wallpaper, furniture and apparel.

For designs that are perfect for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year, they suggest the boxed gifts. The Cotton Linen Notebook ($39) comes in designs such as Peranakan Story , an endearing portrait of Peranakan culture; and A City In Nature , featuring the Collared Kingfisher, which is the most abundant of Singapore’s kingfishers seen in the wild.

Another bestseller is the Silk Tie and Silk Pocket Square gift set ($145). Each set pairs a pure silk tie with a matching silk pocket square, both featuring patterns inspired by local heritage, nature or architecture. – Chantal Sajan

Info: To buy, go to Onlewo’s showroom (01-48 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way) or online at www.onlewo.com