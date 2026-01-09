HDB executive apartment in Yishun for family with an active lifestyle

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This HDB executive apartment is home to a family of four.

SINGAPORE – After visiting no fewer than 15 properties, Mr Yusof Ibrahim and Ms Farhana Izyan Anwar finally found their second home.

Their HDB executive apartment in Yishun is located in a private corner beside the lift lobby, away from the main thoroughfare. At 1,572 sq ft, the resale unit has a spacious layout and a good view, with three bedrooms and a study in addition to the common areas.

Mr Yusof, 47, is a manager and Ms Farhana, 38, is a senior associate; they did not disclose their fields of work . Their sons are 14 and four.

“It met all our needs and felt like the right fit for our family,” says Ms Farhana of the flat. Her mother’s flat is just a few blocks away, and the younger son’s kindergarten and future primary school are downstairs as well.

Mr Yusof and Ms Farhana wanted a relaxed, laid-back space with hues that were easy on the eyes. Their interior designer Azrul Yusoff, creative director of Azrul Yusoff Interior Studio, understood this vision perfectly.

He brought their brief to life over the course of a three-month renovation that cost the couple $100,000 – a sum they were willing to fork out for better quality. They moved into the flat in March 2025 and intend for it to be their “forever home”.

The 3D-effect floor tiles inject a fun touch, while the built-in shoe cabinet keeps things organised. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The previous owner had purchased the corridor area outside the main entrance, which became part of the entrance foyer. The 3D-effect floor tiles inject a fun touch, while the built-in shoe cabinet keeps things organised.

The living and dining area is a single open space, so the home never feels cramped. Large-format floor tiles, used throughout the home, add to the sense of spaciousness.

The wooden dining table and floral centrepiece establish a connection with nature. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The wooden dining table, linen sofa, stone-look floor tiles, plants and floral centrepiece are the couple’s way of bringing the outdoors in and establishing a connection with nature.

The old cabinets were replaced with ones clad in laminates with a neutral, earthy tone. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Ms Farhana considers the kitchen her favourite space. Although the couple and Mr Azrul retained the previous owner’s double-leaf French doors, they replaced the old cabinets with laminate-clad ones in a neutral, earthy tone. Ample countertop space facilitates family bonding over preparation and cooking.

The previous owner’s double-leaf French doors were retained. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The kitchen also has a second entrance – a frosted-glass sliding door – beside the laundry area and common bathroom.

The dedicated workout area is Mr Yusof Ibrahim’s pride and joy. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

As folks who lead an active lifestyle, a dedicated workout area was essential. The training room – converted from the original study – is Mr Yusof’s pride and joy, where he can train without distractions.

A half-height parapet wall with glass above separates the training room from the living area. Access is through a glass door.

Mr Azrul incorporated plenty of storage so the space stays clutter-free despite all the training gear. The air-conditioner’s outdoor condenser unit switch is concealed within the built-in cabinet, along with other pipes and trunking that have been boxed up or hidden within the false ceiling.

A memorabilia corner in the room is where the family shows its love for football and motor sports. They have travelled around the world to visit football stadiums and racing circuits, and Ms Farhana volunteers as a senior official and trainer at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The work-from-home space is kept flexible with loose furniture. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

What was originally the dining room is now the couple’s work-from-home space, which doubles as a family room. The zone’s configuration is kept flexible, with loose furniture rather than built-in carpentry.

A hanging mirror in the master bedroom doubles as a privacy screen. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Upon entering the master bedroom, one is greeted by a mirror that hangs from the ceiling. It not only serves the dressing table, but also doubles as a screen that conceals the bed behind.

The botanical wallpaper in the attached master bathroom conveys resort vibes. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The botanical wallpaper in the attached master bathroom conveys resort vibes, elevating the mundane daily rituals of washing up and showering into something more tranquil and relaxing.