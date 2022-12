SINGAPORE – On the lookout for customised Christmas gifts not available in stores? Why not support the works of Singaporean makers and artisans? Better still, let them teach you how to make your own.

Makers such as Mr Melvin Ong of home-grown studio Desinere, who creates pleated collectibles, and Ms Joanne Lim of The Letter J Supply, who is sought after for her delicate calligraphy, have seen a growing number of clients since they started out almost a decade ago.