Hassle-free cleaning: Smart robot vacuum cleans own mop pads and revisits dirty areas

Imagine returning home after a long and tiring workday to find that your place is clean and spotless. That can be a reality if you have the right helper at home – robot vacuum DreameBot L20 Ultra.
With a suction power of 7,000Pa, the highest among robot cleaners in the market according to local distributor Dasher, its vacuuming prowess is unrivalled. As for the mopping feature, it distinguishes itself from competitors with its mop extension feature and the various functions of its base station that make home cleaning fully automatic.
Available in black on Dasher, the DreameBot L20 Ultra comes in a sleek design that will fit seamlessly into the aesthetic of any home.
Enhanced cleaning precision with technology
The DreameBot L20 Ultra allows you to eliminate dust bunnies at the corners of your home with its MopExtend technology, making it the first robot cleaner in the world with this innovation. It is capable of reaching within 2mm of baseboards that are often hard to access using traditional vacuum cleaners.
Dive deeper into the cleaning routine with the DuoScrub mopping system – equipped with two high-speed rotary mops, it provides pressurised scrubbing to clean off stubborn dirt.
Like most robot vacuum cleaners, it is capable of washing and drying its own mop pads. But with its CleanGenius technology, the DreameBot L20 Ultra is able to detect the degree of dirt on the mop pads, automatically rewash them if they are heavily soiled, and perform repeated clean ups over the dirtier areas. This helps to ensure complete cleanliness throughout the house.
Additionally, when the device comes into contact with carpets, it will either raise the mop pads up to 10.5mm off the floor or travel back to the base station to deposit them before resuming the vacuuming of the carpets.
Navigation made easier
Parents with young children can surely relate to the challenge of cleaning a floor scattered with toys. Thanks to the DreameBot L20 Ultra's intelligent algorithms, it is able to navigate messy surfaces and even retract the mops when necessary to avoid dragging items like loose cables around during the cleaning process.
Night time and dark places also do not pose a problem to the robot vacuum with its 3D structured light obstacle avoidance system and auto LED light illumination. These functions allow it to light up the dark corners of the house for seamless navigation – and cleaning.
Travelling overseas for work or a holiday? You can still ensure dust does not collect at home by using the Dreamehome app to control the DreameBot L20 Ultra remotely from wherever you are. The app allows for remote video supervision as well so that you can guide it to specific parts of your home – this may also come in handy when you need to find items stuck under the bottom of your sofa.
You can also tailor the cleaning routine to suit your schedule and lifestyle, or map your house layout on the app – segment rooms, create virtual walls and set no-go zones.
For smart home owners, the DreameBot L20 Ultra is compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
Automated self-maintenance
The most attractive feature of DreameBot L20 Ultra must be the automatic refilling and draining function of the base station if you opt in on its water hook-up kit.
By connecting the kit to a water supply and another to a drain during the installation of the DreameBot L20 Ultra, the robot cleaner will refill its water tank with clean water and drain out dirty water automatically. This means you no longer need to lift, refill and carry heavy water tanks, making home cleaning truly effortless. Another convenient feature is the automatic top-up of the cleaning solution.
"It basically operates just like a washing machine – if this is not the biggest game changer and life saviour for robot vacuums, I don’t know what else is," shares homeowner Alex Teo.
Its 3.2-litre dust bag means that the base station will only need your attention once every two months. With this, cleaning up will be as simple as throwing away the dust bags, which are sold separately.
Pioneering innovation through R&D
All these features found in the DreameBot L20 Ultra are made possible thanks to the efforts of the research and development (R&D) team at their product company Dreame Technology.
The company is dedicated to the R&D of home appliances with the aim of making smart living easily accessible worldwide. What started off as a campus organisation at Tsinghua University has since evolved into one of the leaders in technology, pioneering a series of innovative advancements.
Today, Dreame Technology has over 3,000 employees, with 70 per cent of them as R&D professionals, which shows the company's dedication towards continual improvement. Their products can be found in over 120 countries and regions, with major markets including Germany, Spain, Japan, South-east Asia and the Middle East.
The company has been constantly investing in the field of algorithm R&D in order to create multifunctional products, such as target detection and artificial intelligence integration which can be found in the DreameBot L20 Ultra.
"The advancement of new robotic products also marks the transformation of Dreame Technology from the field of intelligent cleaning to the broader field of robotics, which further enhances our industrial competitiveness," says Mr Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame Technology.
"We will continue exploring various forms of robots across different application scenarios, so that robotics can serve families and the society on a deeper level."
From now until Oct 31, 2023, enjoy $260 off the DreameBot L20 Ultra with the code "DREAST2" on Shopee. Visit this website to find out more about the products available on Dasher.