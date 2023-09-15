Hassle-free cleaning: Smart robot vacuum cleans own mop pads and revisits dirty areas

Imagine returning home after a long and tiring workday to find that your place is clean and spotless. That can be a reality if you have the right helper at home – robot vacuum DreameBot L20 Ultra.

With a suction power of 7,000Pa, the highest among robot cleaners in the market according to local distributor Dasher, its vacuuming prowess is unrivalled. As for the mopping feature, it distinguishes itself from competitors with its mop extension feature and the various functions of its base station that make home cleaning fully automatic.

Available in black on Dasher, the DreameBot L20 Ultra comes in a sleek design that will fit seamlessly into the aesthetic of any home.

Enhanced cleaning precision with technology

The DreameBot L20 Ultra allows you to eliminate dust bunnies at the corners of your home with its MopExtend technology, making it the first robot cleaner in the world with this innovation. It is capable of reaching within 2mm of baseboards that are often hard to access using traditional vacuum cleaners.

Dive deeper into the cleaning routine with the DuoScrub mopping system – equipped with two high-speed rotary mops, it provides pressurised scrubbing to clean off stubborn dirt.

Like most robot vacuum cleaners, it is capable of washing and drying its own mop pads. But with its CleanGenius technology, the DreameBot L20 Ultra is able to detect the degree of dirt on the mop pads, automatically rewash them if they are heavily soiled, and perform repeated clean ups over the dirtier areas. This helps to ensure complete cleanliness throughout the house.

Additionally, when the device comes into contact with carpets, it will either raise the mop pads up to 10.5mm off the floor or travel back to the base station to deposit them before resuming the vacuuming of the carpets.