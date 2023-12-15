Harvey Norman Millenia Walk marks 8th anniversary with revamped retail experience

SINGAPORE – Australian retail chain Harvey Norman celebrates the eighth anniversary of its Millenia Walk flagship store with a slew of in-store attractions designed to enhance the shopping experience.

The 100,000 sq m store – spread over three levels at the shopping mall in Raffles Boulevard – now offers exclusive concept niches, cutting-edge technology zones, and a wide range of furniture and home decor accessories.

One of the top draws of the revamp is the debut of the Harvey Norman x Smeg premium concept area – the first of its kind in Asia – at the store’s ground-floor entrance.

Italian home appliances giant Smeg, which recently released its Blu Mediterraneo collection through a collaboration with Italian luxury fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, has come up with a new series that includes kettles, toasters, espresso machines and fridges that marry high fashion with functional home appliances.

Curated zones storewide, showcasing a range of products, make it easy to ask retail staff questions and get a demonstration before making a purchase.

Here are some highlights for shoppers on Level 1.

Dyson & 360 Vis Nav Demonstration Zone

Shoppers can explore the future of home technology through Dyson machines at the 360 Vis Nav Demonstration Zone Concept Area on Level 1, which features cord-free walls and special demonstration facilities.

Samsung Home Appliances Concept Area

A new concept niche showcases Samsung home appliances imbued with the South Korean brand’s focus on design, sustainability and connectivity. The avant-garde space offers experiential displays where consumers can interact with the products.

Harvey Norman GamesHub

At the GamesHub at Level 1, shoppers can try out top-tier notebooks, state-of-the-art consoles and cutting-edge input devices. Video game enthusiasts can get hands-on with the Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox and the new Asus ROG Ally Handheld Console, which enables seamless game-playing across platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Android apps and cloud gaming services.

Connected Home zone

At the upgraded Connected Home concept area, home owners who want to set up a smart home network can check out seamless mesh Wi-Fi, smart security solutions and smart lighting designs. There is also a station with smart lock options, showcasing high-tech door lock designs to keep intruders out.

Service2U support zone

Harvey Norman’s Service2U, a customer service zone exclusive to the Millenia Walk store, provides end-to-end technical support such as troubleshooting, quick fixes and complex repairs. Shoppers who need to maintain their gadgets can check out and buy basic and premium technical care plans at the flagship store, as well as other Harvey Norman branches.

Tech support is available even for tech products not bought from Harvey Norman.

New Microsoft Concept Area

The Microsoft Concept Area has been refreshed with a new Microsoft Concierge, a first in South-east Asia and exclusive to Harvey Norman.

It offers seamless support for all Microsoft users and assists with Windows-related software queries, troubleshooting, Windows 11 upgrades, device setups and guidance on Microsoft software products.

Customers can also benefit from Servicing Drop-offs for products under warranty, where they get free administrative assistance with device collection and refurbishment requests.