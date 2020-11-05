Harvey Norman marks 19th anniversary with shopping event

SINGAPORE - For those who have not ventured out much since February due to the coronavirus pandemic, the year-end sales season offers rich pickings.

This year, consumer electronics and home furnishing retailer Harvey Norman is going all out to celebrate its 19th anniversary.

Starting last Thursday, the retailer kicked off a three-week "Sellabration" shopping event, which is on till Nov 16.

Included in the line-up of offers are anniversary discounts across electrical, information technology (IT), furniture and bedding products.

Participating brands include Apple, Acer, Dyson, HP, Microsoft, Lenovo, LG, Philips, Samsung and Tefal.

Shoppers can expect one-off anniversary deals priced between $19 and $190, and savings on home and kitchen appliances, cameras, computers and more.

For mattresses, the retailer is bundling gifts worth up to $1,388 with purchases of popular brands such as Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy, Serta and Simmons.



These gifts include a free Microsoft Surface Pro 7 worth $1,388 with a minimum nett spend of $6,888; a free Dyson Vacuum Handstick V10 Absolute worth $899 with a minimum spend of $4,888; and a free Samsung Tab A8 worth $298 with a minimum spend of $2,888.

Visitors to its stores will also find attractive deals for a host of other home essentials. For instance, furniture is priced at up to 50 per cent off and there are bonus gifts valued at up to $1,499 with minimum spend.

To top off the party ambience at its stores, customers who spend at least $100 from now till Nov 16 at any Harvey Norman store will get to enter its lucky draw, with prizes that include a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner, a Mitsubishi fridge, a Brandt washing machine, branded mattresses and more.