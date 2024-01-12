Harvey Norman, LG unveil high-tech concept space; new dining experience melds design and gastronomy

Harvey Norman, LG collaborate on new experience zone in Millenia Walk

Australian retail chain Harvey Norman and LG Electronics Singapore have teamed up to unveil a new concept area on Jan 12 at the retailer’s flagship in Raffles Boulevard, called LG Life’s Good Experience Zone.

The ground floor of the 100,000 sq m store at Millenia Walk mall has been recently refreshed with new concepts, including LG’s latest high-tech offerings in a first-of-its-kind experiential retail space in Singapore.

The zone is designed as an immersive experience, with four sections packed with LG’s smart appliances for all parts of the home, from the kitchen to the living room.

One of the highlights is the debut of the LG Objet Artcool Air-Conditioner in Singapore, a high-tech update of the conventional air-conditioner design.

It comes with a 27-inch LCD screen that can be used for a variety of static or moving images, such as snapshots of paintings or family videos, as well as the LG ThinQ app, which interacts with a range of home appliances.

Another draw is the LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare.

It not only provides a compact solution for shoe storage and display, but also guards against humidity and UV light, which can wreak havoc on leather in suede and sports shoes.

It boasts a Zeo-Dry filter with zeolite absorbency. Zeolite refers to a family of high-tech absorbents that get rid of moisture and odours. With 10 settings tailored to specific shoe fabrics, the appliance can refresh up to four pairs of shoes in about 30 minutes.

Info: Availability for purchase of LG’s latest products at the new concept area will be announced at a later date. Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store is at 01-59 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard.

