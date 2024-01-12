Harvey Norman, LG unveil high-tech concept space; new dining experience melds design and gastronomy

Harvey Norman, LG collaborate on new experience zone in Millenia Walk
Australian retail chain Harvey Norman and LG Electronics Singapore have teamed up to unveil a new concept area on Jan 12 at the retailer’s flagship in Raffles Boulevard, called LG Life’s Good Experience Zone.
The ground floor of the 100,000 sq m store at Millenia Walk mall has been recently refreshed with new concepts, including LG’s latest high-tech offerings in a first-of-its-kind experiential retail space in Singapore.
The zone is designed as an immersive experience, with four sections packed with LG’s smart appliances for all parts of the home, from the kitchen to the living room.
One of the highlights is the debut of the LG Objet Artcool Air-Conditioner in Singapore, a high-tech update of the conventional air-conditioner design.
It comes with a 27-inch LCD screen that can be used for a variety of static or moving images, such as snapshots of paintings or family videos, as well as the LG ThinQ app, which interacts with a range of home appliances.
Another draw is the LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare.
It not only provides a compact solution for shoe storage and display, but also guards against humidity and UV light, which can wreak havoc on leather in suede and sports shoes.
It boasts a Zeo-Dry filter with zeolite absorbency. Zeolite refers to a family of high-tech absorbents that get rid of moisture and odours. With 10 settings tailored to specific shoe fabrics, the appliance can refresh up to four pairs of shoes in about 30 minutes.
Info: Availability for purchase of LG’s latest products at the new concept area will be announced at a later date. Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store is at 01-59 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard.
New dining experience melds gastronomy and design
An immersive dessert and art experience at the Sats Global Innovation Hub and Experiential Centre at The Arts House Annex Building aims to challenge preconceptions about food.
Called Paradox Of Choice, the gastronomy-meets-design event from Jan 24 to 27 will showcase the artistry of local patisserie Cupplets to push the boundaries of food and its presentation.
Diners can expect a personalised sensory journey while they interpret their four-course dessert through sight, smell, sound, touch and taste. There will be projections of visuals that layer in elements of design and technology.
Organised by industrial design firm NextOfKin Creatives, in collaboration with Country Foods, Cupplets, and creative studio Man On The Moon, the event is part of Singapore Art Week’s Light To Night festival.
Info: Tickets cost $198 a person. Go to str.sg/gS8S
Studio Juju presents first solo exhibition at Peranakan Museum
Home-grown design firm Studio Juju showcases furniture in a range of silhouettes, colours and textures at its first solo exhibition at the Peranakan Museum.
The exhibition, titled Likeables and supported by DesignSingapore Council, shows how everyday objects such as a coffee table or a plush sofa can coax a range of emotional responses in people almost instantaneously. It is part of Singapore Art Week, which runs from Jan 19 to 28.
“Studio Juju’s expressive forms that range from precise functionality to abstract concepts have been a quintessential element of our practice,” says Mr Timo Wong, 41, who co-founded the creative practice in 2009 with Ms Priscilla Lui, 40.
“We wanted Likeables to not only shed light on our ongoing exploration of designs, but also to show how we create physical forms that are emotive and experiential for the end-user.”
The exhibits on show are made from a range of production techniques and materials. These include the Studio Juju Bloc easy sofa, featuring a geometric approach with pieces that have blockish volumes. It has a playful colour palette of earthy tones contrasted with bright mustard yellow.
The sofa is encased in Kvadrat Steelcut Quartet fabric, an upholstery textile characterised by softness, depth of colour and durability.
Another highlight is a collection of mousse-like Softsoft Poufs. The forms are sheathed in soft, smooth and stretchable Kvadrat Uniform Melange fabric, which is ultra-light to the touch.
Info: The free exhibition Likeables will run from Jan 19 to Feb 22 at the Peranakan Museum, 39 Armenian Street. Go to www.studio-juju.com and str.sg/rVSa