Harvey Norman launches exclusive HP Omnibook Ultra in deep espresso, Tecno holds warehouse sale

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The colourway is exclusive to Harvey Norman.

Electronics and appliances retailer Harvey Norman has partnered computer maker HP to launch an exclusive “deep espresso” colourway for the HP Omnibook Ultra (from $3,399).

In a striking shad e b etween copper and bronze, the laptop comes with a 14-inch 3K OLED multi-touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 356H at 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

There are also options for a more advanced processor as well as higher memory and storage space.

Until Oct 31, customers who purchase the laptop will receive a free Marshall Acton III speaker and a portable monitor worth $728 in total.

Info: Available at all Harvey Norman outlets and its online store at harveynorman.com.sg

Tecno warehouse sale

Expect discounts of up to 80 per cent on more than 200 different products. PHOTOS: TECNO

If you are on the hunt for new kitchen appliances, be sure to mark your calendar for next weekend.

Home appliances brand Tecno is holding a warehouse sale from Oct 2 to 4 at its showroom near Lentor MRT station.

Expect discounts of up to 80 per cent on more than 200 different products.

Cooker hobs will be starting at $130, wine chillers at $78 and built-in ovens at $199.

Other highlights include Tecno’s 422L Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator, which has four doors and an electronic temperature touch control with LED display (from $988).

Note that the discounted prices will apply to display sets and sets with small defects such as scratches and dents, and will be while stocks last.

When: Oct 2 to 4, 9am to 6pm

Where: SRI Building, 465 Tagore Industrial Avenue

Info: On Oct 3 and 4, there is a free shuttle bus to and from Ang Mo Kio MRT, hourly from 10am to 5.15pm