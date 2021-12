SINGAPORE - Shoppers are flocking to online and physical stores that stock distinctly Singaporean merchandise to hunt for that special gift this festive season.

Ms Santhi Tunas, co-founder of Binary Style, a local online lifestyle and homeware store, says she has seen an increase of more than 300 per cent in online orders for her range of scarves, which can be repurposed as fabric gift wrappers, cushion covers and table linen. They feature Singapore flora and fauna, and iconic architecture.