Glimpses into how architects shaped modern Singapore at exhibition To Draw An Idea

Reflecting to forge ahead

Mr Mok says he wanted to use the word Reflect because it is also important for busy creatives to pause and take stock.

“Churning out creative output day in and day out can be draining,” he observes. “It is a fundamental part of the design process to reflect on past work to find out what drives the creative impulse.”

He says he has been able to sustain his creativity through the back-cataloguing of his projects, as it allows him to reflect on a common thread that links all the different projects.

“Through reflection, I have found that my architectural perspective is rooted in dualism, which is about finding equilibrium in a state of tension created by two contrasting or even contradicting elements.

“That comes with archiving, which is my contribution to our shared knowledge of Singapore architecture.”

Architect and design educator Adrian Lai, who visited the exhibition twice in December and spent more than two hours there each time, says To Draw An Idea is “timely as well as extraordinary” in showcasing years of commitment and curiosity, and the talent to deliver cultural significance.

“In a city composed almost entirely of buildings, the exhibition reminds us of the talents, ideas and ways of working that define architecture,” says the 48-year-old, who is principal architect at home-grown firm Meta Architecture. He is also adjunct assistant professor for architecture at NUS.

“For generations of architects, William Lim Associates and W Architects epitomised what design excellence means in building and urban design, and this exhibition gives a rare glimpse of the rigour and vigour on the drawing boards before an architect creates meaningful impact in a city and in people’s lives.”

To Draw An Idea: Retracing The Designs Of William Lim Associates – W Architects

Where: The URA Centre, 45 Maxwell Road

When: Till June 8; 9am to 5pm daily, closed on Sundays

Info: str.sg/pfMY

Labour of love by the National Library Board

It takes months of painstaking work to prepare an artefact such as a sketch, drawing or photograph to be presented in an exhibition, says the National Library Board (NLB).

It received a few thousand documents for more than 40 projects for the showcase To Draw An Idea: Retracing The Designs Of William Lim Associates – W Architects, donated by Mr Mok Wei Wei, managing director of W Architects, between 2019 and 2023. Of the 40 projects, 19 are now presented in the exhibition at The URA Centre in Maxwell Road.

Ms Alicia Yeo, director of the National Library, says the meticulous conservation work is not only labour-intensive, involving a team of experienced conservators, but also “truly a labour of love”.

First, every piece is fumigated to get rid of pests and indexed to build an inventory of the artefacts.

Repairs are then carried out on damaged pieces and “housing” is created for the items. This entails removing staples, stitching or tying groups of papers together, using archiving sheets that protect the documents. The pieces are subsequently boxed.