Gifts fit for Kings

Singapore atelier Royal Insignia has crafted medals, royal orders and other special items for monarchs, ministers and more

Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Last month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received Johor's highest state honour from Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar: the First Class, Grand Commander of the Order, Dato' Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ - Order of the Crown of Johor).

The order's provenance might come as a surprise: It was crafted right here in Singapore by local atelier Royal Insignia.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline Gifts fit for Kings. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top