Get hands-on with feature walls

Vwalla co-founders Ckay Loh (left) and Kenneth Tan.
Vwalla co-founders Ckay Loh (left) and Kenneth Tan. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JTC Space, 10 Tampines North Drive 4

If Mr Kenneth Tan of Vwalla (pronounced "Voila!") had his way, every wall would have a decorative overlay.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 