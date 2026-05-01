Flora and fauna: Grow a themed garden inspired by the animal kingdom

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These plants with animal-inspired names have been chosen for their relative ease of maintenance in high-rise gardens.

SINGAPORE – Have you ever encountered plants named after animals? These plants got their names because they look like creatures people know. In a garden, these plants can be combined to create what I call a “plant zoo” – a thematic garden that is both educational and entertaining.

Such plants are good for children and gardening beginners, as the names are easy to remember. Children can make a game out of matching a plant to the animal it resembles and gardeners of all ages can flex their creative muscles by adding some design flair to the pots.

Here are six plants that you can find at local nurseries, all of which grow relatively well in high-rise gardens. These plants thrive in containers with four to six hours of filtered sunlight daily, or grow lights switched on for about 12 hours a day. It is best to keep them in a well-draining, moisture-retentive mix.

Foxtail Fern (Asparagus densiflorus)

Despite its name, the Foxtail Fern is not a true fern. PHOTO: NPARKS FLORA FAUNA WEB

The Foxtail Fern takes its name from its plume-like foliage, which resembles a fox’s tail. Despite its name, it is not a true fern. It is related to the common edible asparagus, though its aerial growth is inedible.

This plant’s thick roots store water, enabling it to withstand periods of drought. It prefers its growing mix to dry out slightly between watering sessions, as overwatering can cause root rot.

Crocodile Fern (Microsorum musifolium)

As an epiphyte, the Crocodile Fern grows better on tree branches than in soil. PHOTO: NPARKS FLORA FAUNA WEB

The Crocodile Fern is a true fern with leathery fronds that feature a distinctive reticulated vein pattern resembling crocodile skin. This tropical plant prefers a sheltered growing environment, away from winds that can dry out its leaves.

As an epiphyte, it grows better on tree branches than in soil, and needs an aerated growing mix. Keep the root zone consistently moist and do not let it dry out.

Peacock Calathea (Goeppertia makoyana)

The Peacock Calathea thrives in a sheltered, humid environment. PHOTO: NPARKS FLORA FAUNA WEB

The Peacock Calathea’s foliage resembles a male peacock’s vibrant tail feathers. Like its relatives in the Prayer Plant family (Marantaceae), it exhibits a fascinating behaviour called nyctinasty, where its leaves fold upwards at night, like hands brought together in prayer, and reopen in the morning.

This plant thrives in a sheltered, humid environment, as wind can dry it out. Keep the soil moist but never waterlogged. It is sensitive to excessive fluoride and chlorine in tap water, so give it rainwater where possible to prevent brown leaf edges.

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

The Spider Plant gets its name from its arachnid-like plantlets. PHOTO: NPARKS FLORA FAUNA WEB

The Spider Plant is a popular houseplant grown for its arched, ribbon-like leaves and its dangling “babies” or plantlets, which are botanically termed stolons. Its name comes from the appearance of the stolons, which resemble spiders hanging from a web.

The growing mix should be kept slightly moist, though the Spider Plant is fairly drought-tolerant, thanks to its thick, water-storing roots. Like the Peacock Calathea, it is sensitive to fluoride and chlorine in water, which can cause brown leaf tips.

Goosefoot Plant (Syngonium podophyllum)

The Goosefoot Plant needs vertical support to climb on as it grows. PHOTO: NPARKS FLORA FAUNA WEB

The Goosefoot Plant is a climber with arrowhead-shaped leaves. Its common name is derived from the shape of its leaf, which resembles a goose’s foot.

Numerous cultivars exist, with different leaf colours and patterns. As the plant grows, it requires a vertical moss pole for support and its leaf shape changes from an arrowhead to a five-lobed form.

Dragon’s Tongue (Breynia spatulifolia)

The Dragon’s Tongue has uses in traditional medicine. PHOTO: NPARKS FLORA FAUNA WEB

The Dragon’s Tongue may already be known to gardeners with an interest in medicinal plants, as it has a number of uses in traditional medicine. It is a low-growing tropical plant admired for its tongue-shaped leaves, which have a wrinkled texture and striking silvery-white or greyish veins.

Keep the plant’s root zone moist and grow it in a well-draining, loamy mix enriched with organic matter.