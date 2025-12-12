Feel the beat: Discover Miami’s design pulse at high-energy South Beach

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SOUTH BEACH, Miami – There is a magnetic pull the moment you step into Ocean Drive, Miami South Beach’s palm-lined strip, where the North Atlantic sparkles on one side and Art Deco facades parade on the other.

As sunshine glints off these heritage facades of geometric glass and chrome curves, sultry Latin beats escape from cafes while flashy convertibles zoom along. Locals in casual-chic attire glide by on inline skates and bicycles, alongside joggers who flaunt tanned bodies with nearly zero per cent fat.