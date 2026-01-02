French-Singaporean couple’s Mid-century Modern five-room flat in Bedok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – When the Tollemers arrived for their viewing of this five-room resale Housing Board flat in Bedok South, the realtor informed them that someone else had placed a deposit earlier that afternoon.

“We were pretty bummed because we loved it,” says France-born Eric Tollemer of the 22nd-floor unit, which offers a stunning view of the sea. “It was very sunny. The sea was like turquoise. We were like: ‘This is a perfect place.’”

He and his wife, Singaporean Sue Yeo, placed a deposit for a similar unit on a lower floor. But, just a day before the final paperwork was to be signed, the realtor called to say the first unit was back on the market.

The couple in their 50s – he specialises in shopfitting works for luxury brands, while she is a beautician – quickly forfeited their earlier deposit and secured the home they had first fallen in love with.

The 1,323 sq ft unit, though structurally sound, needed an overhaul.

“There was no air-con, the electricity had to be redone and it was rundown ,” Mr Tollemer says. He told his wife, whom he had first met at a friend’s barbecue party, that they could redo the space from scratch.

They engaged Singapore design firm SHE Interior to spruce it up.

A red rug and caramel-toned sofa anchor the living area. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Mr Tollemer’s personal design stamp is most visible in the living area, which is anchored by a worn red rug and caramel-toned leather sofa.

An entire wall is lined with custom teak cabinetry, crafted by a local carpenter and teak supplier, and designed to house a rotating selection of nearly 400 vinyl records and 400 CDs.

On each side of the flat-screen TV is a set of shelves for books, a Buddha statue and audio components. A warm palette of wood, white and slate grounds the interior without feeling heavy.

The original terrazzo flooring, a rare sight in new HDB flats, was kept intact. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The original terrazzo flooring, a rare sight in new HDB flats, was kept intact. “A lot of people, many of whom are in their 40s and 50s , like that we kept the terrazzo,” Mr Tollemer says. “It reminds them of their childhood.”

One of the former bedrooms was converted into a dining room, with the walls removed to expand the space. A custom teak dining table is surrounded by matt black chairs, while a well-worn rug offers texture.

To preserve structural integrity, they retained a segment of the wall, cutting out geometric open shelving in wood to form a visual bridge to the living area.

Geometric wooden shelves separate the living and dining areas. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

At the end of the living area, the former balcony has been integrated into the space, marked by wooden floor tiles. It also doubles as a place for the Tollemers and their 14-year-old son Julien to store gear for hiking and other activities.

The teenage son’s bedroom is a playful contrast to the rest of the home. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Julien’s bedroom reflects his personality and interests. Custom white built-ins showcase his anime figurines, manga, Lego kits and books, a playful contrast to the home’s pared-down aesthetic. A gaming rig anchors one corner of the room.

A walk-in wardrobe forms the entrance to the master bedroom. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

His parents’ master bedroom is clean, white and deliberately understated. Entry into the room is through a walk-in wardrobe, with built-in cabinets lining the short passage that opens to the bed.

There are a few embellishments: a simple abstract painting above the bed, black-and-white family portraits on a recessed ledge and a soft rug.

A simple abstract painting hangs above the bed in the master suite. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Now that they are just a short walk from the home of Ms Yeo’s mother , and surrounded by familiar hawker centres, the family has settled in to a space that feels both intentional and effortless . “I used to hate working from home. Now, I love it,” says Mr Tollemer.

They spent about $200,000 on the renovation, furniture and fittings, and moved into the unit in January 2024.