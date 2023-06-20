Elegant kitchen makeover ideas: How to transform your culinary space with sleek, modular designs

A kitchen is not simply a culinary workspace, but a place of warmth, camaraderie and rich memories. This meaningful space deserves a design that strikes a balance between style, functionality and durability so that it not only looks great but also stands the test of time.
In Singapore, you can opt for a made-to-measure kitchen that is crafted locally or brought in from neighbouring Malaysia, or import modular pieces from design hubs like Germany and Italy.
While made-to-measure kitchens offer customisation, imported kitchens from Europe – which normally come in modular, pre-set styles – bring along a heritage of precision, quality materials and thoughtful design.
Getting an imported kitchen from a reputable brand can pay off in the long run. This is because you can be assured of material, quality of workmanship production as well as design, says Mr Daniel Magg, general manager of W.Atelier Singapore which specialises in luxury home furnishings from names such as SieMatic, a renowned German kitchen brand with a heritage dating back to 1929.
Mr Magg adds: "German kitchen design is known for its quality and durability, and their woodworking machines are some of the best in the world.”
To inspire your kitchen transformation, here are four tips drawing from the principles of German kitchen design.
1. Prioritise the quality of materials and workmanship
The lifespan of your kitchen hinges greatly on the quality of materials used and the excellence of the craftsmanship. Every element of your kitchen, from cabinets and countertops to flooring and backsplashes, should be crafted from durable, high-quality materials that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use.
SieMatic, known for its meticulous attention to detail, ensures that each cabinet is fitted with a unique rubber seal, offering protection from dust and insects. Even the sleek, flush handles of the SieMatic SLX Pure series are specially designed to house LED lighting that can be synced with your smart home, and be dimmed and colour changed remotely.
The brand also has its own R&D facilities where materials are constantly tested to ensure they are up to mark, says Mr Magg.
He explains: “All particle boards used are highly stable dense surface boards that comply with European requirements for emissions and are sustainably sourced. They hold the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) label for responsible forestry as well as the golden ‘M’, which is a German label of quality excellence."
2. Add a touch of natural beauty
While the marble look continues to be a popular choice for kitchen countertops and islands, discerning homeowners might consider transitioning from laminate replicas to genuine stone for enhanced durability and elegance.
The kitchen islands in SieMatic's Mondial series, for example, feature a monolithic block of beautifully marbled quartzite. Made from natural stones such as Grigio Carnico and White Fantasy Satiniert, it is both beautiful and robust. What makes it even more special is that the stones appear to merge without any visible joints, creating a smooth and seamless finish.
Furthermore, with SieMatic you can personalise your kitchen by selecting from various finishes, hardware options and accessories.
As Mr Magg puts it, “Every veneer and stone finish for the fronts can be book matched to fulfil our clients' individual visions.”
The Mondial series offers a choice of velvety matte colours including light blue, dark blue, bronze and violet, paired with matte black surrounding oak veneer. New handle designs are also available in brushed gold bronze, black matte or stainless steel to match your kitchen colour scheme.
These design choices allow for a bespoke kitchen that reflects your personal style while maintaining a timeless appeal.
3. Opt for innovative designs
A truly great kitchen offers an intuitive and satisfying user experience. The modular systems by SieMatic are designed to do just that with innovative and sophisticated design elements.
For example, the SieMatic SLX Pure series boasts a proprietary MultiMatic modular storage system that is equipped with aluminium shelves that can be adjusted on hanging rails in 1.6cm intervals. This design allows you to easily tailor your storage space to accommodate items and appliances of varying sizes, from tall wine glasses to wide plates.
As it can be installed inside cabinets and unit doors, the system provides up to 30 per cent more storage space while contributing to a modern, minimalist aesthetic.
In the Mondial series, quartzite countertops and islands appear to “float” above cabinets with fluted glass fronts that have been reinforced with black matte aluminium frames for a unique look.
4. Choose reliable installation services
Finally, a kitchen is only as good as its installation. Collaborating with experienced partners can ensure a smooth and efficient process, saving homeowners time and potential headaches.
W.Atelier – the distributor for SieMatic in Singapore – works closely with selected providers and coordinates between clients and contractors to ensure a seamless installation process. It also offers a five to 10-year warranty period.
“All our storage, transport and delivery processes are handled in house,” says Mr Magg. “We also have a design manager and a site coordination team that will liaise with clients, contractors and our third party suppliers to ensure that the process is smooth, from the first site visit right through to the final reveal.”
