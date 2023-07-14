From eco-chic furniture to creative lighting: Ways to elevate your home in style

Whether you’re moving into a new place or thinking of redecorating, creating a unique home that reflects your personality is an exciting adventure. It is not just about picking out items – it is crafting a space filled with pieces that tell a story about who you are.
Every year, the Salone del Mobile in Milan offers a world of inspiration for those in search of distinctive home designs. Among this year’s highlights is the 2023 collection from Italian furniture designer Cassina, which combines distinctive design, quality and eco-consciousness.
Cassina CEO Luca Fuso says: "We are always more committed to adopting an increasingly attentive approach to the environment, not just in the development of new projects but also by proposing the great design icons with a more up-to-date and mindful soul."
So, if you are thinking of giving your living space a fresh new look, here are some standout pieces from Cassina’s collection that you can soon find at local designer furniture store W.Atelier Singapore.
Focus on eco-chic furniture
Selecting the right furniture can set the tone for your entire home. Cassina’s 2023 collection includes several pieces that combine style and sustainability. Take for instance the Moncloud sofa, designed by renowned Spanish architect, industrial designer and Cassina art director Patricia Urquiola.
“Moncloud is the result of intensive research and development carried out by Cassina,” says Ms Urquiola. “Our aim was to produce a sofa that was extremely soft and comfortable, a ‘cloud’ where one can relax.”
To create its curved shape, the sofa is sculpted in recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) wadding instead of traditional polyurethane moulds – an innovative technique that marks a major design progress in the furniture industry, she adds.
Ms Urquiola explains that the sofa inserts are engineered to be easily separated from other materials, thus simplifying the recycling and recovery processes.
“Furthermore, the sofa is crafted without any glued parts, so it can be completely disassembled at the end of its life cycle.”
Several other items from the collection were created with circular materials to reduce environmental impact. These include “durable” reconstructions of iconic pieces by design trio Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret and Charlotte Perriand.
For instance, the 5 Canape Appartement Le Corbusier sofa and the 8 Tabouret tournant stool feature foam parts that are partially derived from organic sources. Meanwhile, the headrest of the 4 Chaise longue a reglage continu comprises recycled PET blown wadding, while the mattress interior is fixed with Velcro that simplifies the disassembly of the product.
Illuminate your rooms with mood lighting
Next, consider how lighting can impact your home. Properly chosen lighting – such as a table lamp or wall fixture – can highlight your furniture and transform the mood of your room.
Consider a versatile lighting solution such as the EITIE Lighting System by Tobia Scarpa. This distinctive piece can transform into a wall, pendant, table or floor lamp depending on your needs. It features bars of light connected by circular black metal joints, allowing you to adjust lighting angles and effects to create your desired mood.
The Wax, Stone, Light by Linde Freya Tangelder (pictured, top) is another stunning choice. Made from different-sized Murano glass cubes, the surface of each block is handcrafted with wax to create a distinctive shape. When lit, the central LED tubes illuminate the entire piece, casting warm, inviting light throughout the room.
Other new light fixtures in the Cassina Lighting Collection include the Valor.S by Philippe Starck, which is a table lamp and wall light made of hand-painted enamelled ceramic; as well as the playful Fluxus-E by Paolo Ulian, a table lamp comprising movable borosilicate glass tubes that can be arranged to look like a blossoming flower or sea anemone.
Add a personal touch with accessories
Last but not least, accessories can provide the finishing touch that truly makes your house feel like a home. Cassina offers a variety of unique accessories to complement your decor, such as the unconventional No Vanitas mirror by Patricia Urquiola, featured in Cassina’s Details Collection, that combines a minimalist aesthetic with a touch of intrigue.
Designed as a perfect circle, the centre of the piece features a glass murrina – handcrafted by glass artisans – that can be illuminated by a sensor-activated LED light on the back.
“We wanted to create a mirror in which the spectator is no longer the focal point,” says Ms Urquiola. More than a reflective surface, it becomes a point of conversation while paying tribute to the craftsmanship of glass-making.
She adds: “I see No Vanitas not just as a mirror but as a versatile accent, a sculpture in your home that fits seamlessly into the living room, bedroom, or even entryways. With its hybrid nature, it creates a unique atmosphere that transcends the boundaries of normal domestic spaces.”
Then there are the Taac and Torrecotta accessories designed in collaboration with renowned Italian chef Davide Oldani. Drawing inspiration from the culinary world, the Taac range features enamelled ceramic containers – shaped like a pumpkin, an onion, an asparagus and a chicken – that are both functional and decorative. These pieces offer a quirky yet elegant touch to any room, while infusing a sense of fun and creativity with their playful designs.
Likewise, the Torrecotta range of four enamelled pottery objects can be used as bowls, trinket containers and vases, while the lids can pull double duty as a plate or serving dish.
Lastly, tie the room together with the symbolic Tapis La Main Ouverte rug. Individually hand-knotted with 72,300 knots per square metre, it features a seven-colour lithograph of an open hand and highlights the importance of human touch and craftsmanship.
The new Cassina 2023 collection will be available at W.Atelier later this year. Visit W.Atelier’s website to stay updated.
