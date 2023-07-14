From eco-chic furniture to creative lighting: Ways to elevate your home in style

Whether you’re moving into a new place or thinking of redecorating, creating a unique home that reflects your personality is an exciting adventure. It is not just about picking out items – it is crafting a space filled with pieces that tell a story about who you are.

Every year, the Salone del Mobile in Milan offers a world of inspiration for those in search of distinctive home designs. Among this year’s highlights is the 2023 collection from Italian furniture designer Cassina, which combines distinctive design, quality and eco-consciousness.

Cassina CEO Luca Fuso says: "We are always more committed to adopting an increasingly attentive approach to the environment, not just in the development of new projects but also by proposing the great design icons with a more up-to-date and mindful soul."

So, if you are thinking of giving your living space a fresh new look, here are some standout pieces from Cassina’s collection that you can soon find at local designer furniture store W.Atelier Singapore.