Easy tips to achieving a stylish, space-efficient home with modular furniture

This is because the King Living sofa’s robust steel frame foundation allows for a modular system with numerous configurations, like Lego pieces. For instance, Valerie could separate her two-seater into two one-seaters, have it fitted with future King Cloud pieces to form a longer sofa, or simply re-upholster the current set in a different fabric or leather. King Living offers over 200 premium fabrics and luxurious leathers to choose from.

The steel frame, which comes with a 25-year warranty, perseveres through different seasons of style, keeping King Living sofas relevant for decades.

Mr David King, founder of King Living, says: “We still have some King Living customers who bought their sofas 40 years ago come back to us for a re-upholster. People move, their lives change, and our furniture is made to move and evolve with them. To do that, we think about what would benefit the customer – including what they need that they have not even thought of yet.”

To find furniture pieces that complemented her sofa, Valerie returned to King Living. For the dining area, she picked out the Quay Indoor Dining Table in an onyx-finish timber and complementary Quay Indoor Armless Dining Chairs in a textured grey fabric. For the bedroom, she chose the Neo Bed with hardwood legs.

Opt for earthy tones to complement statement features

For another family of four, also called the Sim family, it was important that their four-bedroom condominium apartment in Serangoon – housing the husband and wife with two young children and a helper – had a good balance between functionality and style.

To achieve this, the family hired Parenthesis Studio, who took notes on the family’s lifestyle as well as inspiration from the interiors of upscale boutique hotels.