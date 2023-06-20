Dry-cleaning washing machines and touch-activated fridge doors: How AI appliances can make your life easier

Picture this: After a tiring day in the scorching heat, you arrive home to a cool oasis that has been perfectly prepared in advance by an air-con that you can control remotely on your smartphone. Use a voice command and your air-con will now play your favourite music. Talk about a warm welcome home.
It may sound too good to be true, but home appliance company Midea Group may soon make it a reality.
The company, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary in May, has earned for itself a reputation for being on the forefront of technology.
With a passion for helping customers “live smartly and simply”, the company’s convenience-focused solutions either address existing problems that customers face, or surprise them by elevating their home experience in ways that they don’t expect.
“Smart living revolves around putting users at the centre and addressing their pain points. Simple living is achieved by meeting users' needs and enabling multiple functions simultaneously through quick buttons or mobile apps,” explains Mr Henry Huang, general manager of Midea Singapore Company.
Growth and foray into Artificial Intelligence
For Midea, such customer-centric solutions are nothing new. Since it entered the Singapore market in 2008, it has been winning customers over with its range of washing machines, dryers and washer-dryer combos.
Besides being practical, these products are also designed to be fashionable, so they fit seamlessly into your home, no matter your aesthetic.
In 2016, Midea acquired Japanese home appliance brand Toshiba, bringing the total number of users it has in Singapore today to over a million.
As the company celebrates its 15th anniversary in Singapore, it remains committed to building upon its achievements for its customers, this time tapping on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to elevate the home living experience.
Its new Midea Air 5D Space Station Air System, for example, combines the functions of a dehumidifier, humidifier, air conditioner, ventilation fan and an air purifier.
“It can purify a home 20 to 25 sq m big in just 20 minutes, removing up to 95.5 per cent of fine particles that may be hazardous to health,” notes Mr Huang.
Like all AI-powered tech, The Space Station can be controlled through a mobile app and voice commands, providing users with convenient access to its features. You can even play music on it and find out about the weather.
The new Midea Washbot, on the other hand, takes the guesswork out of caring for delicate fabrics with an AI light dry cleaning feature that utilises nano-soft vapour to penetrate clothing fibres, leaving them dust mite-free, smooth and refreshed.
Finally, a sleek and compact fridge – the new Toshiba Fridge 631 series – can be opened with a gentle tap thanks to its patented iTouch door technology. It will respond whether you use the back of your hand, elbow or any other part, and even through clothing. No more struggling to pry open fridge doors when your hands are full or dirty when cooking.
While these appliances are not immediately available (the Toshiba Fridge 631 series will be available for sale from third quarter of 2023, while the Midea Air 5D Space Station and WashBot will be available at a later date), tech enthusiasts can check out the appliances on display at the new Midea 160 sq m showroom at New Tech Park.
Besides showcasing the latest Midea innovations, Mr Huang says the showroom will also offer customer support services, handle repairs and replacements and conduct their administrative operations.
“More importantly, it is where you can discover all the essentials needed to curate a home that truly reflects your unique style,” he adds.
People at the heart of the Midea Group
Midea’s customer-centric ethos also means it cares about the human side of the business as much as the latest technology it dabbles in.
This year, it will partner the South West Community Development Council for the second year running to help fulfil the requests for specific appliances from five nursing homes. In total, Midea will be donating 68 units of various products from over ten different product categories, including microwave ovens and robotic vacuum cleaners.
Explains Mr Huang: “Caring for the elderly and demonstrating compassion are important aspects of practising corporate social responsibility. Midea is committed to continuous development and giving back to society by providing care to those in need. This year, we aim to fulfil the specific requirements of the nursing homes and contribute to their well-being.”
Moving forward, as technology continues to evolve rapidly, Midea will remain focused on providing innovative home solutions that elevate the notion of smart living at home for its customers.
“Over the past 15 years, Midea is proudest of the increasing variety of product categories and the growing stability of product quality, enabling us to reach more users in Singapore. As we continue to redefine the possibilities of a smarter, more connected home, we hope Midea’s thoughtful solutions can bring a new level of comfort and ease to living spaces,” he adds.
For more information visit Midea’s official website or their showroom at New Tech Park, 151 Lorong Chuan, #04-05, Singapore 556741.