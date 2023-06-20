Dry-cleaning washing machines and touch-activated fridge doors: How AI appliances can make your life easier

Picture this: After a tiring day in the scorching heat, you arrive home to a cool oasis that has been perfectly prepared in advance by an air-con that you can control remotely on your smartphone. Use a voice command and your air-con will now play your favourite music. Talk about a warm welcome home.

It may sound too good to be true, but home appliance company Midea Group may soon make it a reality.

The company, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary in May, has earned for itself a reputation for being on the forefront of technology.

With a passion for helping customers “live smartly and simply”, the company’s convenience-focused solutions either address existing problems that customers face, or surprise them by elevating their home experience in ways that they don’t expect.

“Smart living revolves around putting users at the centre and addressing their pain points. Simple living is achieved by meeting users' needs and enabling multiple functions simultaneously through quick buttons or mobile apps,” explains Mr Henry Huang, general manager of Midea Singapore Company.

Growth and foray into Artificial Intelligence

For Midea, such customer-centric solutions are nothing new. Since it entered the Singapore market in 2008, it has been winning customers over with its range of washing machines, dryers and washer-dryer combos.

Besides being practical, these products are also designed to be fashionable, so they fit seamlessly into your home, no matter your aesthetic.

In 2016, Midea acquired Japanese home appliance brand Toshiba, bringing the total number of users it has in Singapore today to over a million.

As the company celebrates its 15th anniversary in Singapore, it remains committed to building upon its achievements for its customers, this time tapping on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to elevate the home living experience.