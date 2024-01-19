Dream weavers: Designers and architects on their dream projects of 2024

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times talks to seven designers and architects on their dream projects for 2024, what inspires them, and how the projects are helping them hone their craft and design sensibilities.

These upcoming works include a collapsible rattan coffee table, paintings and ceramics, architecture and design books, as well as sustainable builds in Singapore and around the world.

Architect aims to think like a painter

Mr Rene Tan, 59, is the director of RT+Q Architects, which he co-founded in 2003. He was named Designer of the Year at the President’s Design Awards 2016.

The firm, too, has won accolades, including the Singapore Institute of Architects’ Architectural Design Awards and Urban Redevelopment Authority Architectural Heritage Awards, for projects such as the Petit Jervois apartments and a semi-detached house dubbed the House of Spice.

“I hope my inspiration for 2024 will be a non-architecture one. In fact, I want architecture to be the last thing on my mind, in terms of motivation. I think it’s essential that I exorcise all architectural things from my being in order to clear the way for new ideas.

In short, don’t think like an architect. Perhaps think and feel like a painter. I think painting will liberate me from my prejudices about design and free me from my hang-ups about architecture. These days, I produce a painting for every project my firm does.

Painting is an important activity. It makes me think about composition and form rather than plans and buildings.