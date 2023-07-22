Don’t try these at home: Nine PlantToks which may kill your plants

SINGAPORE – TikTok plant hacks abound on the video platform, with 6.4 billion views for #planttiktok and five billion views for #planttok.These snappy PlantToks impart homespun wisdom on how to care for plants, such as using kitchen waste like banana skins and eggshells as fertiliser, repurposing household items to water your plants and inserting a tampon when you commit the sin of overwatering.

The TikTokers may seem authoritative and even have words like “Green Thumbs” or “Plantress” in their handles, but some of the tips they dish out fall far short.