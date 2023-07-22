Don’t try these at home: Nine PlantToks which may kill your plants

Plant hacks on TikTok have billions of views, but the tips shared may kill your plants. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Suzanne Sng
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – TikTok plant hacks abound on the video platform, with 6.4 billion views for #planttiktok and five billion views for #planttok.These snappy PlantToks impart homespun wisdom on how to care for plants, such as using kitchen waste like banana skins and eggshells as fertiliser, repurposing household items to water your plants and inserting a tampon when you commit the sin of overwatering.

The TikTokers may seem authoritative and even have words like “Green Thumbs” or “Plantress” in their handles, but some of the tips they dish out fall far short.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top