Digital initiative to boost furniture industry business, Ikea's limited-edition collectibles and more

The Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) launched Creativ-Space.com - the industry's first dedicated business-to-business (B2B) e-sourcing platform - to help boost their businesses of furniture manufacturers and exporters.

The initiative is supported by Enterprise Singapore.

SFIC noted that while some furniture businesses have already created individual digital platforms, these may still lack a holistic and cohesive industry presence to attract and capture more buyers.

The platform currently features 20 local brands but expects up to 80 more to join over the next 12 months.

Info: For more information, go to this website.

Ikea unveils limited-edition Swedish home collectibles this month



Dekorera is IKEA's latest collection of home furnishing accessories. PHOTO: IKEA



Dekorera, meaning "decorate" in Swedish, is a collection of home furnishing accessories that combines rich colours and styles of renowned artists with traditional Scandinavian craftsmanship.

The limited-edition pieces will be at Ikea stores this month. For instance, the Dekorera tray is inspired by the palette of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, that Ikea designers say doubles as a painting when hung on the wall. There are also Dekorera cushion covers and flat woven rugs.

Info: Prices start from 1.90 for tealight holder to $249 for a flatwoven rug.

Cosentino's new high-tech eco-friendly quartz surfaces



Spanish company Cosentino recently launched its Silestone Loft series. PHOTO: COSENTINO



One of the world's top architectural materials suppliers, Spanish company Cosentino, launched its Silestone Loft series recently, which are tailor-made for worktops, wash basins and wall claddings which demand high resistance to scratches, stains and impact.

The new collection of quartz surfaces comes in five colours inspired by iconic neighbourhoods of the world with distinctive histories and industrial aesthetics reflected in their streets, buildings, urban furniture and interior decoration. These include Nolita in New York, Seaport in Manhattan and Corktown in Detroit as well as Poblenou in Barcelona and Camden in London. Silestone Loft is produced using HybriQ+ technology, a ground-breaking production process developed by Cosentino, resulting in a new generation of Silestone surfaces that are more sustainable and kinder to the environment.

Info: For more information go to this website.