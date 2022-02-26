Dig deep, aim high

Singapore is carving out an underground future by relocating more of its rail networks, road expressways, utilities, warehousing and storage below the surface to free up more land for residents to live, work and play.

This will go a long way towards enhancing the quality and vibrancy of life for the city-state's 5.45 million residents, says Mr Tan Yoong Heng, who is from global design, planning and engineering firm Arup, and was project director of the URA (Urban Redevelopment Authority) Underground Benchmarking Study carried out in 2014.