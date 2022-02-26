Singapore Underground

Dig deep, aim high

In the second of a two-part series, The Straits Times looks at the Land Transport Authority's underground infrastructure and its plans to create space for S'pore to grow

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore is carving out an underground future by relocating more of its rail networks, road expressways, utilities, warehousing and storage below the surface to free up more land for residents to live, work and play.

This will go a long way towards enhancing the quality and vibrancy of life for the city-state's 5.45 million residents, says Mr Tan Yoong Heng, who is from global design, planning and engineering firm Arup, and was project director of the URA (Urban Redevelopment Authority) Underground Benchmarking Study carried out in 2014.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2022, with the headline Dig deep, aim high. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top